Portland’s Shaedon Sharpe signed a four-year, $90 million contract extension

As a franchise, the Portland Trail Blazers are trying to stay relevant in the Western Conference. Last season, the team finished 36-46. That was 12th of 15 teams in the West.

Portland hasn’t made the NBA playoffs in four seasons and could be heading toward five. Ahead of the 2025-26 season, the Trail Blazers have re-signed one of their franchise players. On Sunday, NBA insiders announced that Portland’s Shaedon Sharpe has agreed to a four-year, $90 million contract extesnion with the Trail Blazers.

Shaedon Sharpe signed a contract extesnion to remain with Portland long-term

Portland Trail Blazers guard Shaedon Sharpe has agreed to a four-year, $90 million rookie contract extension with the franchise, agent Mike George of Klutch Sports tells ESPN. Sharpe and the Blazers lock in the long-term deal for the ascending scorer and playmaker. pic.twitter.com/aK2eqXCar8 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) October 19, 2025



With the seventh pick in the 2022 NBA draft, the Trail Blazers selected Shaedon Sharpe out of Kentucky. Sharpe reclassified in high school to graduate in 2021 instead of 2022. That’s why Sharpe was eligible to be drafted in 2022 by Portland. Shaedon Sharpe attended Kentucky but did not see any action on the court. During his NBA career, Sharpe has played three seasons for the Trail Blazers.

He’s played in 184 career games and made 92 starts. In 2024-25, Shaedon Sharpe started a career-high 52 games for Portland. Additionally, his 18.5 points per game were a new personal best. During his 2024-25 campaign, Sharpe’s .311 three-point percentage was the worst of his career thus far. Throughout his first three seasons, Shaedon Sharpe has been incosistent on offense and has had lapses on defense.

The Blazers have all these guys under contract until at least 2028: – Toumani Camara

– Shaedon Sharpe

– Deni Avdija

– Damian Lillard

– Yang Hansen

– Donovan Clingan

– Jerami Grant

– Jrue Holiday pic.twitter.com/NLfzOtkpHe — The Lead (@TheLeadSM) October 19, 2025

At times, he’s been benched by head coach Chauncey Billups. However, the young SG is a player the franchise value’s highly. That’s why the team recenty signed Sharpe to a four-year, $90 million contract extension. He’s under contract with Portland through the 2029-30 season. Shaedon Sharpe is one of seven players to agree to a rookie extension this offseason.

That also incldues Chet Holmgren, Jalen Williams, Paolo Banchero, Jabari Smith Jr., Nikola Jovic, and Keegan Murray. The NBA’s deadline for players to sign a rookie extension is Monday, October 20, at 6:00 p.m. EST. Shaedon Sharpe signed his extension and he is locked in with the Trail Blazers. For the first time in his profesional career, could start on opening night for Portalnd. They are at home on Wednesday, October 22, vs. the Minnesota Timberwolves. Can Shaedon Sharpe elevate his scoring this season and average 20+ points per game?