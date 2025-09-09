Precious Achiuwa and the Heat have mutual interest ahead of the 2025-26 season

As the 2025-26 season is approaching, teams are still finalizing their rosters. That is true for the Miami Heat, who were in the news on Monday afternoon.

NBA insiders reported that the Heat could add depth to their frontcourt. According to Ira Winderman, Miami and Precious Achiuwa have a “mutual interest” this offseaosn. The team has yet to extend a contract offer to Achiuwa because they are extremely close to exceeding the luxury tax threshold. If the team found a way to part with Terry Rozier, they would be able to sign Precious Achiuwa.

With the 20th pick in the 2020 NBA draft, the Heat selected Precious Achiuwa out of Memphis. As a rookie in 2020-21, he played in 61 games and made four starts for Miami. During the 2021 offseason, Achiuwa was traded to Toronto. He was part of a larger deal that sent Kyle Lowry to the Heat. Achiuwa played three and a half seasons for the Raptors. At the deadline in 2023-24, Achiuwa was traded to the Knicks.

The 26-year-old played two seasons for New York, appearing in 108 games and making 28 starts. In 2024-25, Achiuwa played in 57 games and made 10 starts for the Knicks. He averaged 6.6 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 1.0 assists per game. Precious Achiuwa was a reliable depth piece off the bench for New York. As of the beginning of September, Achiuwa remains a free agent.

However, there are reports from NBA insiders that the Heat and Precious Achiuwa have mutual interest. Sources noted that Achiuwa “would welcome” a return to Miami this offseason. It’s worth noting that Achiuwa has received offers from other teams. He is clearly in no rush to sign and has well over a month until the 2025-26 season begins. NBA training camps will begin at the end of the month.

At the moment, Miami has 14 of 15 active roster spots filled. That leaves one open for Precious Achiuwa. At least that’s what you’d think. If Miami signed Achiuwa to a minimum-salary contract, it would push Miami over the luxury tax. There are reports that Miami could part ways with Terry Rozier ahead of the 2025-26 season. He is on the books for $ 26.64 million, which is not fully guaranteed. Waiving Rozier would generate $1.72 million in cap flexibility. Just enough to sign Precious Achiuwa. We’ll wait and see if Miami brings back its former first-round pick this offseason.