Precious Achiuwa Returns to Miami on Non-Guaranteed Deal

The Miami Heat recently secured Precious Achiuwa’s return with an Exhibit 9 contract for the 2025-26 NBA season. The deal is non-guaranteed, meaning Achiuwa must earn his spot during training camp. According to league sources, the contract carries limited injury protection and won’t count toward the team’s salary cap unless Achiuwa makes the opening-night roster.

While Achiuwa’s free agency officially ended, the Exhibit 9 deal leaves his future uncertain. Teams around the league will monitor his performance in training camp and the preseason. A strong showing could either cement his place in Miami or spark interest from other franchises.

Career Path and Previous NBA Experience

Achiuwa was drafted 20th overall by the Heat in 2020. During his rookie season, he appeared in 61 games, averaging 12.1 minutes, 5.0 points, and 3.4 rebounds per game while shooting 54 percent from the field. Despite limited playing time, Miami saw potential in the versatile forward/center.

In August 2021, Achiuwa was traded to the Toronto Raptors as part of the Kyle Lowry sign-and-trade. He played three seasons in Toronto, appearing in 73 games during his first year with averages of 9.1 points and 6.5 rebounds per contest. In 2023, Achiuwa was dealt to the New York Knicks alongside OG Anunoby.

With the Knicks, Achiuwa logged 49 games in his first season and 57 games the following year, producing 6.6 points and 5.6 rebounds per outing. Despite consistent minutes, a return to New York did not materialize, leaving the door open for Miami’s reunion.

Preseason Will Define His Role

The 2025-26 preseason will be crucial for Achiuwa. The Heat’s coaching staff will evaluate his performance to determine whether he earns a guaranteed roster spot. Success in camp could result in a regular-season role, while a subpar showing may reignite free agency interest.

Achiuwa’s Exhibit 9 contract serves as both an opportunity and a challenge. While he returns to a familiar organization, his status remains precarious, making training camp and early preseason games vital for his NBA future.