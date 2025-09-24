Precious Achiuwa returns to the Miami Heat in 2025-26 on a one-year deal

With the 2025-26 season set to begin in less than a month, the Heat are finalizing their roster. Earlier in the month, NBA insiders reported Miami was looking at a possible reunion with a former first-round pick.

On Wednesday, September 24, NBA insider Shams Charania announced the Heat are signing Precious Achiuwa to a one-year deal. The 26-year-old was a first-round pick by Miami in the 2020 NBA draft out of Memphis. After just one season with the Heat to begin his career, Precious Achiuwa is back for another year in Miami.

The Heat have signed Precious Achiuwa to a one-year deal

Free agent C/F Precious Achiuwa has agreed to a one-year deal with the Miami Heat, sources tell ESPN. A reunion for the Heat’s No. 20 pick in the 2020 NBA draft after productive stints in New York and Toronto. pic.twitter.com/QAE1vkuWYX — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) September 24, 2025



Just a few weeks ago, NBA insider Ira Winderman reported that the Heat and Precious Achiuwa had mutual interest. Ahead of the 2025-26 season, Miami is signing Achiuwa to a one-year deal. The veteran center reunites with the team that drafted him back in 2020. Precious Achiuwa spent one year with the Heat. Ahead of the 2021-22 season, Miami traded Achiuwa and Goran Dragic to the Raptors in exchange for Kyle Lowry.

Precious Achiuwa spent three seasons with the Raptors. He appeared in 153 games and made 40 starts for Toronto, averaging 8.9 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 1.2 assists per game. At the 2023-24 deadline, the Knicks acquired Achiuwa as part of the deal for O.G. Anunoby. Over two seasons, Precious Achiuwa played in 106 games for New York and made 28 starts.

The Heat bring back Precious Achiuwa! Thoughts? 👀 pic.twitter.com/XpZqwbG1Fo — 𝙃𝙀𝘼𝙏 𝙉𝘼𝙏𝙄𝙊𝙉 (@HeatvsHaters) September 24, 2025

In 2024-25, Achiuwa played in 57 of New York’s 82 games and made 10 starts. He missed the first 21 games of the season due to injury. Precious Achiuwa was a free agent this offseason. That was until Shams Charania announced that Achiuwa is signing a one-year deal with the Miami Heat. Achiuwa gets another opportunity to play for the team that drafted him. He played in 61 games and made four starts for Miami as a rookie.

The Heat are thin at frontcourt depth in 2025-26. Signing Precious Achiuwa was a way to add depth. Bam Adebayo and Kel’el Ware are the starting PF and center for Miami. Rookie Vlad Goldin will likely be the backup center, and now Achiuwa can be their backup PF in 2025-26. After missing the playoffs in 2025, can the Miami Heat get back on track?