NBA

Precious Achiuwa returns to the Miami Heat in 2025-26 on a one-year deal

Author photo
By
Zach Wolpin
Author photo
Zach Wolpin Sports Editor

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is watching sports and being able to share that through his sports writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became an NBA News Writer, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.

All posts by Zach Wolpin
Sports Editor

Updated25 seconds ago on September 24, 2025

Precious Achiuwa Knicks pic

With the 2025-26 season set to begin in less than a month, the Heat are finalizing their roster. Earlier in the month, NBA insiders reported Miami was looking at a possible reunion with a former first-round pick. 

On Wednesday, September 24, NBA insider Shams Charania announced the Heat are signing Precious Achiuwa to a one-year deal. The 26-year-old was a first-round pick by Miami in the 2020 NBA draft out of Memphis. After just one season with the Heat to begin his career, Precious Achiuwa is back for another year in Miami.

The Heat have signed Precious Achiuwa to a one-year deal


Just a few weeks ago, NBA insider Ira Winderman reported that the Heat and Precious Achiuwa had mutual interest. Ahead of the 2025-26 season, Miami is signing Achiuwa to a one-year deal. The veteran center reunites with the team that drafted him back in 2020. Precious Achiuwa spent one year with the Heat. Ahead of the 2021-22 season, Miami traded Achiuwa and Goran Dragic to the Raptors in exchange for Kyle Lowry.

Precious Achiuwa spent three seasons with the Raptors. He appeared in 153 games and made 40 starts for Toronto, averaging 8.9 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 1.2 assists per game. At the 2023-24 deadline, the Knicks acquired Achiuwa as part of the deal for O.G. Anunoby. Over two seasons, Precious Achiuwa played in 106 games for New York and made 28 starts.

In 2024-25, Achiuwa played in 57 of New York’s 82 games and made 10 starts. He missed the first 21 games of the season due to injury. Precious Achiuwa was a free agent this offseason. That was until Shams Charania announced that Achiuwa is signing a one-year deal with the Miami Heat. Achiuwa gets another opportunity to play for the team that drafted him. He played in 61 games and made four starts for Miami as a rookie.

The Heat are thin at frontcourt depth in 2025-26. Signing Precious Achiuwa was a way to add depth. Bam Adebayo and Kel’el Ware are the starting PF and center for Miami. Rookie Vlad Goldin will likely be the backup center, and now Achiuwa can be their backup PF in 2025-26. After missing the playoffs in 2025, can the Miami Heat get back on track?