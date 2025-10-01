Prime Video Unveils Betting and AI Features for NBA Streaming

New Era of NBA Streaming

Amazon’s Prime Video is preparing to change how fans watch NBA games. On September 30, 2025, the company announced new features that integrate sports betting, artificial intelligence, and customizable viewing options. These upgrades arrive just in time for the start of Prime Video’s 11-year NBA deal, which begins October 24 with a season-opening doubleheader featuring Celtics–Knicks and Lakers–Timberwolves.

Betting Integration with FanDuel

Prime Video now connects directly with FanDuel accounts. Once linked, users will see their active NBA bets displayed on screen during live games. Real-time updates track progress and outcomes, but fans cannot place bets through the Prime Video platform itself.

A separate Odds View feature shows rotating betting lines, spreads, totals, and prop bets. Viewers can toggle this option on or off through the mobile app. Amazon emphasized that integration requires account linking, ensuring betting information does not appear universally for all users.

Custom Viewing Tools

Prime Video’s Multiview option gives subscribers control over how they watch games. Fans with NBA League Pass can stream multiple matchups at once, placing a primary game in a large window while monitoring others in smaller frames. Unlike older multiscreen systems, users can freely configure their layouts.

AI-Powered Highlights

Artificial intelligence now plays a central role in the experience. The Key Moments feature automatically identifies and highlights major plays, including dunks, three-pointers, and turning points. Meanwhile, Rapid Recap generates a two-minute summary for late arrivals, ensuring viewers quickly catch up before joining live action.

Technical Specs and Stats

All NBA broadcasts on Prime Video will stream in 1080p HDR with 5.1 surround sound. The platform’s AWS-powered technology aims to deliver ultra-low latency, keeping streams aligned with cable and broadcast timing.

Fans can also access real-time stats without leaving the game screen. Overlays display box scores and advanced analytics, building on Amazon’s previous work with NFL next-gen stats.

Broader Implications

Amazon’s NBA expansion reflects the company’s strategy to combine live sports with advertising and interactivity. The integration of betting, AI curation, and personalized layouts provides advertisers new ways to reach engaged audiences. For viewers, it signals a shift from traditional broadcasts toward customizable, interactive basketball coverage.