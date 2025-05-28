Projected First-Round Pick Yaxel Lendeborg To Withdraw From 2025 NBA Draft

Yaxel Lendeborg, a projected late first-round pick, will withdraw his name from the 2025 NBA draft and spend his final collegiate season at Michigan, he announced on Tuesday.

“While it’s been and still is a dream of mine to play in the NBA, I feel the development and growth as a player and a person I will gain at the University of Michigan will be very beneficial,” Lendeborg told ESPN.

Yaxel Lendeborg Won AAC Defensive Player Of The Year Twice

In 37 games (all starts) with UAB this past season, Lendeborg averaged 17.7 points, 11.4 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.8 blocks, and 1.7 steals per game while shooting 52.2% from the floor and 35.7% from 3-point territory.

The 6-foot-9 Lendeborg was named Defensive Player of the Year and first-team All-AAC in each of the past two seasons. He led the AAC in total rebounds (420), offensive rebounds (137), defensive boards (283), and blocks (66) in the 2024-25 campaign.

In addition, Lendeborg, led the conference in 2-point field goals (213), player efficiency rating (29.8), win shares (7.1), defensive win shares (2.3), and box plus/minus (11.2).

Lendeborg also helped lead UAB to the NIT quarterfinals and became one of only two players in Division I history to post at least 600 points, 400 rebounds, and 150 assists in a season, joining Larry Bird.

“I’d like to thank Coach May and staff for allowing me to go through this process without any pressure, the Champions Circle collective for helping make this opportunity possible, and all the NBA teams I worked out for, allowing me to experience the predraft process,” Lendeborg said.

Lendeborg Was The No. 1 Player In The NCAA Transfer Portal

Lendeborg, 22, was the No. 1 big man in the NCAA transfer portal, committing to coach Dusty May in early April. He spent the past six weeks exploring the NBA draft process, participating in the NBA draft combine and private team workouts.

He will be replacing 7-footer Danny Wolf, a projected top-20 draft pick coming off a breakout season at Michigan in which he played point guard, power forward, and center.

Of course, Lendeborg hopes to duplicate Wolf’s success in May’s system.

“It’s amazing what Dusty May did with Danny Wolf,” Lendeborg said. “I would watch his games this season and say, ‘Man, I wish that was me.’ I’m trying to bring the same type of versatility he brought to Michigan.”

Michigan added three other top transfers in North Carolina point guard Elliot Cadeau, Illinois big man Morez Johnson, and UCLA’s Aday Mara, as well as freshman wing and McDonald’s All-American Trey McKenney.

The NCAA deadline for players to withdraw from the NBA draft and maintain college eligibility is Wednesday at 11:59 p.m. ET.