Projected Top-10 Pick Tre Johnson Declares For NBA Draft

Shooting guard Tre Johnson out of Texas has declared for the 2025 NBA Draft.

As a Freshman, Johnson averaged 19.9 points, 3.1 rebounds, 2.7 assists, and just under a steal in 34.7 minutes per game. He started 33 games and shot 42.7 percent from the field including 39.7 percent from three. He also shot 87.1 percent at the free-throw line.

Johnson was named SEC Freshman of the Year and All-SEC Second Team.

The Longhorns were knocked out by Xavier 86-80 in the First Four of the NCAA tournament. Johnson scored 23 points to go along with six rebounds and two assists.

Widely projected to be a top-10 pick, Johnson made the announcement during an appearance on NBA Today with Malika Andrews.

“I’d just like to thank my family, first and foremost, just for keeping me grounded,” Johnson said. “And then, all the coaches that have coached me up to this moment, all the trainers I’ve worked with that have helped me get to this point. Then, all the teammates that I had, guys that have helped me out with a lot of different things. Taking different pieces from their game, different advice they’ve given me.

“It’s just great to be here.”

Johnson’s NBA Profile Checks Out

Listed at 6-foot-6 with a 6-foot-10 wingspan, Johnson’s athleticism, shot creation, and playmaking make him a very intriguing prospect.

Cooper Flagg is obviously the biggest fish in this year’s draft pond, followed by Dylan Harper, Ace Bailey, and VJ Edgecombe.

Johnson has said he looks to model his game after Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Devin Booker, and Klay Thompson.

The NBA Draft Combine will transpire between May 11-18 in Chicago and the draft will be held on June 25th and 26th. The first round and second round will now be held on separate days.

As things stand, the Philadelphia 76ers are fifth in the lottery odds, followed by the Brooklyn Nets and Toronto Raptors.

The Utah Jazz currently hold the worst record in the league, followed by the Washington Wizards, Charlotte Hornets, and New Orleans Pelicans.