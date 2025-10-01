Quentin Grimes Signs 1-Year, $8.7M Qualifying Offer With 76ers

Restricted free agent Quentin Grimes has signed a one-year, $8.7 million qualifying offer to return to the Philadelphia 76ers, agent David Bauman told ESPN’s Shams Charania on Wednesday.

Per Charania, Grimes will now have the ability to veto all trades during the 2025-26 season and will enter unrestricted free agency next summer when “at least 10 teams are slated to have legitimate salary cap space.”

Although Grimes’ camp indicated they desired a contract in the $30 million range and then in the $20 million to $25 million range, the two sides never found traction on a new deal.

Bauman said the Sixers’ first formal proposal of the offseason came on Sept. 24, with a four-year, $39 million offer. Grimes was then presented a one-year, $8.8 million deal that gave him $100,000 more than his qualifying offer.

However, those frameworks were declined, according to Bauman.

Bauman later said Grimes’ side offered the 76ers a one-year deal at $17 million while waiving the no-trade clause and a two-year contract at $34 million with a player option.

Both were rejected by the Sixers, Bauman noted.

76ers’ Recent Injury History Influenced Grimes Decision

Charania reported last week that the 76ers’ drafting VJ Edgecombe, in addition to Philadelphia’s recent injury history, made the Sixers reluctant to offer Grimes a long-term deal.

“From the 76ers’ side of this, getting VJ Edgecombe in the high lottery, obviously that changes the dynamic of their backcourt,” Charania added.

“And there is a level of uncertainty this year health-wise with key players like Joel Embiid, Paul George, and where does that leave the 76ers in terms of offering those high-value, high multi-year deals.”

Grimes was the last of the restricted free agents to reach a deal.

Chicago’s Josh Giddey (four years, $100 million), Brooklyn’s Cam Thomas (one year, $6 million qualifying offer), and Golden State’s Jonathan Kuminga (two years, $48.5 million) all signed in September.

Grimes Has Averaged Career-High Numbers With Sixers

Grimes is coming off arguably the best season of his NBA career.

In 75 games (35 starts) split between the Dallas Mavericks and Sixers last season, Grimes averaged a career-high 14.6 points on 46.7% shooting from the field and 38.5% from 3-point range.

After the Mavs traded him to Philadelphia, the former first-rounder averaged 21.9 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 4.5 assists per game while shooting 46.9% from the floor and 37.3% from beyond the arc.

He had five 30-point games and two 40-point games with the 76ers.

Per Basketball Reference, Grimes joined Tyrese Maxey, Allen Iverson, and Hal Greer as the only guards in Sixers history to average 28.5 points in a 10-game stretch.