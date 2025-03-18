Quinshon Judkins March Madness 2025 Bracket, Expert Picks & Upsets

Former Ohio State star running back Quinshon Judkins has posted his March Madness bracket and expert picks for the 2025 NCAA Tournament. The 2024 CFP national champion is picking SDSU over Ole Miss, and he’s predicting a full No. 1-seed Final Four. He also has Florida winning the National Championship.

pic.twitter.com/lMq8mhOGf0 — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 18, 2025

Quinshon Judkins’ Final Four includes No. 1 Auburn, No. 1 Florida, No. 1 Duke, and No. 1 Houston.

Judkins is riding with favorites for the most part. However, the 2022 SEC Freshman of the Year does have two notable upsets: No. 10 New Mexico knocking off No. 7 Marquette and No. 11 Texas beating No. 6 Illinois.

Judkins has No. 11 San Diego State defeating No. 6 Ole Miss in the First Round of the NCAA Tournament. The Aztecs finished the regular season with a record of 21-9 (14-6 in MW). Entering their matchup with Ole Miss, the Aztecs have lost four of their last 10 games.

Last season, San Diego State went 26-11 (11-7 in MW) to finish in fifth place. The Aztecs defeated UNLV in the quarterfinals of the Mountain West Tournament and Utah State in the semifinals before losing to New Mexico in the championship game.

In the 2024 NCAA Tournament as the No. 5 seed in the East Region, the school’s fourth straight March Madness trip, the Aztecs defeated UAB and Yale in the first few rounds before losing to UConn in the Sweet 16.

Next, Judkins is hoping for a full 1-seed Final Four — Auburn, Florida, Duke, and Houston. He has Auburn defeating No. 16 Alabama State, No. 8 Louisville, No. 4 Texas A&M, and No. 2 Michigan State. Florida’s path involves eliminating No. 16 Norfolk State, No. 8 UConn, No. 5 Memphis, and No. 2 Saint John’s.

Judkins has Duke beating No. 16 American, No. 8 Mississippi, No. 4 Arizona, and No. 3 Wisconsin. As for Houston, he believes the Cougars will get by No. 16 SIU Edwardsville, No. 9 Georgia, No. 5 Clemson, and No. 3 Kentucky.

The 2008 NCAA Tournament was the only year when all four No. 1 seeds made it to the Final Four. Those top-ranked seeds were North Carolina, UCLA, Memphis, and Kansas. The Jayhawks won 75-68 in overtime against Memphis in the championship game that year.

Quinshon Judkins’ final pick is No. 1 Florida winning the National Championship. The Gators were firing on all cylinders when they finished non-conference play with a 13-0 record and No. 6 ranking in the AP Poll, which was their highest ranking in seven years.

Although Florida suffered early losses to Kentucky and Missouri, Florida got hot and went on to win of their last 10 regular-season games. During this stretch, they obtained much-needed wins on the road against No. 1 Auburn and No. 7 Alabama. It was the first time the Gators defeated a No. 1 team on the road in program history.

The Gators finished their regular season 30-4 (14-4 in SEC). After the season, Clayton Jr. was honored as First-Team All-SEC, while Alex Condon was honored as Third-Team All-SEC.

In the 2023-24 campaign, Florida went 24-12 (11-7 in SEC) to finish in sixth place. In the SEC Tournament, the Gators beat Georgia, Alabama, and Texas A&M to advance to the championship game, where they would fall to Auburn.

The Gators earned an at-large bid to the 2024 NCAA Division I men’s basketball tournament as the No. 7 seed in the South region, where they lost to Colorado 102-100 in the First Round.