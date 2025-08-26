Ranking the Most Expensive Basketball Cards Ever Sold

No. 1: Jordan & Bryant Dual Logoman – $12.93 Million

The top spot belongs to the 2007–08 Upper Deck Exquisite Collection Dual Logoman Autographs card featuring Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant. It sold for a record $12.932 million at auction, making it the most expensive basketball card in history. Heritage Auctions described it as a “holy grail” due to its unique combination of autographs and jersey logos.

No. 2: Stephen Curry Rookie Logoman – $5.9 Million

Before the Jordan-Bryant sale, the record belonged to a 2009–10 Panini National Treasures Rookie Logoman Autograph card of Stephen Curry. This one-of-one collectible sold for $5.9 million, reflecting Curry’s rise as one of the most influential players in modern NBA history.

No. 3: LeBron James Rookie Patch Autograph – $5.2 Million

At number three sits LeBron James’s 2003–04 Upper Deck Exquisite Collection Rookie Patch Autograph card. This limited-edition card, featuring a patch from his rookie season, sold for $5.2 million. Collectors prize it as one of the most iconic rookie cards in the hobby.

No. 4: Luka Dončić Rookie Logoman RPA – $4.6 Million

Rounding out the top four is Luka Dončić’s 2018–19 Panini National Treasures Rookie Logoman Patch Autograph (1-of-1). The card sold for $4.6 million, a price that reflects both Dončić’s star potential and the growing international market for NBA memorabilia.

Why These Cards Lead the Market

The values of these cards come down to scarcity, star power, and historical significance. Each one is either a one-of-one or part of an extremely limited print run. Collectors value jersey patches, autographs, and iconic rookie seasons above all else. With the Jordan-Bryant card setting a new bar, future sales may climb even higher, but it remains the undisputed leader for now.