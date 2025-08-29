Ranking the NBA’s Top 40 Wings

The Athletic’s Bounce Newsletter recently released its long-awaited ranking of the NBA’s top 40 wings. The list places the league’s most versatile players into seven distinct tiers, showcasing scorers, defenders, and playmakers who shape their teams’ identities.

Elite Tier: LeBron, Durant, Kawhi

LeBron James, Kevin Durant, and Kawhi Leonard sit alone at the top. Despite all being in their mid-30s, their impact remains unmatched. Each player continues to anchor championship-level teams with scoring, playmaking, and defensive versatility. Jimmy Butler narrowly missed joining this group, though his postseason résumé kept him under consideration.

Tier 2: Emerging and Established Stars

This tier features Jalen Williams, who just three years into his career has already earned recognition after averaging 21.6 points per game and helping Oklahoma City capture a championship. Jaylen Brown also lands here, with Boston relying on him heavily as Jayson Tatum recovers from an Achilles injury. Paul George’s return from injury will be closely watched after missing much of last season.

Tier 3 and 4: Reliable Difference-Makers

DeMar DeRozan remains a proven offensive force, while Klay Thompson’s growth projects him upward after his strong sophomore season. Tier 4 includes the Knicks’ key wings, who contribute defensively and could take on larger scoring roles under new head coach Mike Brown. Franz Wagner also highlights this group; his consistent jumper could push him into the next tier. Brandon Ingram and Jaden McDaniels round out the level, each bringing All-Star potential if their teams make strides.

Tier 5: Rising Potential

Younger players fill Tier 5, with Ausar Thompson entering healthy and looking to match the leap his twin brother Amen made last season. Brandon Miller could be a breakout player in Charlotte, while Trey Murphy’s offensive skills suggest untapped upside. Denver’s Michael Porter Jr. faces an important season, as observers are curious to see his production without Nikola Jokić creating most opportunities.

Final Tiers: Breakouts Needed

The lower tiers feature names like Keegan Murray, Toumani Camara, and Herb Jones, all capable of meaningful improvement. Bilal Coulibaly’s Year 3 development will be crucial in Washington, where organizational stability has been elusive. Miami, meanwhile, needs Andrew Wiggins to bounce back, and Atlanta will look for Nickeil Alexander-Walker to provide an immediate impact.

Conclusion

From established legends like LeBron and Durant to rising talents like Williams and Coulibaly, the wing position remains the NBA’s deepest and most important. These rankings underline just how much success in today’s league depends on versatile players who can both score and defend at a high level.