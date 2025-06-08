Raptors Among Teams Coveting Khaman Maluach At Draft

The Toronto Raptors are among the teams that covet Duke center Khaman Maluach at this year’s NBA draft. League insider Jake Fischer reported the information in The Stein Line Substack.

Maluach is growing traction as the best center in the draft and is expected to be a top 10 pick. It’s also quite possible he’s selected before the Raptors’ selection at No. 9.

Out of South Sudan, Maluach is a 7-foot-2, 18 year old with a staggering 7-foot-7 wingspan. He is viewed as a defense-first center whose offense is still fairly raw.

Toronto has given other teams the impression that the center position is a priority. Even if Maluach isn’t available, players like Derik Queen, Thomas Sorber and Joan Beringer are also of interest.

Other teams with a possible need at center ahead of the Raptors include the Charlotte Hornets, New Orleans Pelicans and Brooklyn Nets.

Raptors Have Pressing Need At Center

Jakob Poeltl is currently the starting center for the Raptors. Beyond him, though, is just rookie Jonathan Mogbo who is more of a small ball five.

There are plenty of forward options for the Raptors so there is the possibility the team looks to address this weakness via trade as well.

If they do see a good fit with one of the projected lottery picks, though, it would be prudent to take that route.

Raptors Creating Smoke In Trade Market As Well

Whether it be Giannis Antetokounmpo, Kevin Durant, or another superstar, speculation has run rampant that the Raptors are in the market for a “big fish.”

There was already work put in at the trade deadline to improve the team courtesy the acquisition of Brandon Ingram. This is a team with young assets and draft picks available to trade. There are also established players on contracts with good value as far as matching salaries is concerned.

With the East down a contender in the Boston Celtics and the Milwaukee Bucks possibly missing the playoffs with Damian Lillard out, opportunity is the word of that conference these days.