Ingram Leads the Way in Sacramento

The Toronto Raptors picked up their first preseason win on Wednesday, defeating the Sacramento Kings 130-122 behind a standout effort from Brandon Ingram. The forward led all scorers with 21 points, shooting 7-of-15 from the field while adding six rebounds and three assists in just 23 minutes.

Ingram played with poise and control, committing zero turnovers as Toronto bounced back from its opening loss in Vancouver. His efficient night set the tone for a Raptors offense that looked balanced and aggressive from start to finish.

Bench Provides a Spark

Rookie Ja’Kobe Walter made a strong impression off the bench, contributing 15 points, two rebounds, and three assists. His quick energy and confident shooting helped Toronto maintain momentum whenever Sacramento threatened a comeback.

Second-year guard Gradey Dick also showcased his growth, going 6-of-7 from the floor for 14 points in just 15 minutes. His accuracy and movement without the ball continue to be encouraging signs for head coach Darko Rajaković heading into the new season.

Kings Keep It Competitive

For Sacramento, Domantas Sabonis was his usual efficient self, leading the team with 19 points and four rebounds on 7-of-10 shooting. Despite his production, the Kings struggled to contain Toronto’s perimeter attack and transition play.

Sacramento’s preseason rotation emphasized depth testing, as head coach Mike Brown experimented with lineups and gave extended minutes to younger players. The team showed flashes of offensive rhythm but fell short in defensive execution.

Toronto Eyes Regular Season Opener

The Raptors had dropped their preseason opener 112-108 to the Denver Nuggets on Monday in Vancouver, but Wednesday’s win gave them a sense of rhythm and confidence. Toronto aims to return to the NBA Playoffs for the first time since 2022, and early performances like this one suggest encouraging signs of cohesion.

The Raptors will continue preseason preparations before opening their regular season in Atlanta on October 22 against the Hawks.

With Ingram setting the pace and young players contributing effectively, Toronto appears motivated to reestablish itself as a postseason contender in the Eastern Conference.