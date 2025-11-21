Raptors’ Early Surge Puts Two Major Awards in Play

Rajaković Emerging as a Coach of the Year Contender

The Toronto Raptors’ 10–5 start has reshaped expectations in the Eastern Conference. Sitting second behind Detroit, Toronto has looked deeper, more cohesive, and more disciplined than in previous seasons. Much of that turnaround points directly to head coach Darko Rajaković.

Rajaković took over in the 2023 offseason and endured two difficult years, finishing 25–57 and 30–52. His third season has been a complete reversal. Toronto’s offense flows with purpose, and the defense has taken a significant step forward. According to ESPN, Rajaković currently sits tied for the fourth-best odds to win Coach of the Year.

The award doesn’t always go to the coach with the league’s best record. It often recognizes the coach who elevates a roster beyond expectations. If the Raptors maintain this pace and finish with 50 or more wins — a milestone they are currently tracking toward — Rajaković’s case will be difficult to overlook.

Barnes Building an Undeniable Defensive Player of the Year Résumé

Scottie Barnes has also played himself into early honors consideration. His two-way impact has been massive, and his defensive production stands out leaguewide. Barnes is averaging 19.2 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 5.3 assists, but his defensive numbers may be even more impressive: 1.4 steals and 1.7 blocks per game.

Barnes is the only player this season averaging at least 1.4 steals and more than 1.5 blocks per contest. He also sits inside the top ten in defensive win shares and defensive box plus/minus. Those metrics support what the eye test already shows — Barnes has become one of the league’s most versatile and disruptive defenders.

The Defensive Player of the Year race typically runs through Victor Wembanyama, who remains the favorite when healthy. However, Wembanyama must reach the 65-game minimum to qualify. If injuries prevent that for a second straight year, Barnes could find a real opening.

Toronto still has much to prove, and both races will depend on consistency. But through the first month of the season, the Raptors have quietly positioned themselves to bring home more than just playoff hopes.