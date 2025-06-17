The Toronto Raptors are the favorites to land Memphis Grizzlies star guard Ja Morant this offseason, according to Bovada. The two-time All-Star is set to enter the third season of his five-year, $197.23 million contract in 2025-26. Morant, who turns 26 in August, is slated to make $39.44 million next season.

Raptors Can Offer Multiple First-Round Picks For Ja Morant

Per Bovada, the Raptors have the best odds (+400) to acquire Morant from Memphis this summer, followed by the Sacramento Kings (+500), Brooklyn Nets (+700), Miami Heat (+800), and other teams.

Morant is perfect for Toronto, as the team is looking for a shot creator to assist Brandon Ingram. However, Toronto enters the offseason with limited flexibility outside of their first-round pick.

Including a potential top-10 pick, the Raptors are over the tax and $1.3 million over the first apron. It should be noted that this is only the third time Toronto has had a lottery pick since 2016.

NBA Team Odds Toronto Raptors +400 Sacramento Kings +500 Brooklyn Nets +700 Miami Heat +800 Portland Trail Blazers +900 Houston Rockets +1000 New Orleans Pelicans +1000 Los Angeles Clippers +1000 Los Angeles Lakers +2500

The Raptors can use up to $5.6 million of their non-tax mid-level exception and veteran minimum exception available, per ESPN’s Bobby Marks. They also have the biannual exception, but that would hard cap them at the first apron. They will also have a second-round pick.

As for draft assets, the Raptors have their own first-round pick in every draft through 2031. They are allowed to trade up to five firsts, including their lottery pick in June. Toronto has eight future second-round picks available as well.

Nets Have Four First-Round Picks, $40 Million In Cap Space

The Brooklyn Nets could also make a move to acquire Morant, as they have two things no other team has this offseason: four first-round picks in the 2025 NBA draft and more than $40 million in cap space.

Per Marks, Brooklyn is not allowed to use most of its available cap space in the regular season. Teams are required to spend 90% of the salary cap by the first day of the regular season. Including its four first-rounders, Brooklyn has $79 million in salary and will need to spend an additional $60 million.

The Nets also have until June 29 to exercise the team options of Keon Johnson, Drew Timme, Tyrese Martin, and Jalen Wilson. The four contracts are not guaranteed even if the options are exercised.

If there’s any team that can afford a star player like Morant, it’s definitely Brooklyn. Plus, the Nets have a total of 16 first-round picks, including 13 that are tradable. The Knicks owe Brooklyn three future firsts (2027, 2029, 2031) and swap rights in 2028 (or Phoenix).

Morant Has Missed Several Games Due To Injuries, Suspensions

In 50 games (all starts) with the Grizzlies this season, Morant averaged 23.2 points, 4.1 rebounds, 7.3 assists, 1.2 steals, and 30.4 minutes per contest while shooting 45.4% from the field and 30.9% from 3-point range.

According to Basketball Reference, injuries and suspensions have limited Morant to just 120 games since he signed a five-year, $197 million extension in the 2022 offseason.

The Grizzlies have up until Oct. 21 to tack on an additional two years ($61.7 million and $66.7 million) to the three years already left on his contract. The extension would keep him in Memphis through 2029-30.