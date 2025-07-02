The Toronto Raptors and veteran center Jakob Poeltl agreed to a four-year, $104 million extension that will keep the 7-footer under contract through the 2029-30 season, according to ESPN’s Shams Charania.

Poeltl could have become a free agent after the 2025-26 season, but Charania noted he will pick up his $19.5 million option for 2026-27 and add three new years on top of it.

Raptors Selected Jakob Poeltl Ninth Overall In The 2016 NBA Draft

Poeltl, who turns 30 in October, has spent five years in Toronto after originally being drafted by the organization with the ninth overall pick in 2016. He spent two seasons with the Raptors before being traded to the San Antonio Spurs as part of the Kawhi Leonard deal.

The Spurs sent Poeltl back to Toronto in February 2023 in a package for Khem Birch and three draft picks, including a first-rounder in 2024 that resulted in the No. 8 overall selection.

In 57 games (56 starts) last season, Poeltl averaged career highs of 14.5 points, 9.6 rebounds, and 29.6 minutes per contest while shooting 62.7% from the field and a career-best 67.4% from the foul line.

The Utah product recorded a career-high 35 points in an overtime loss against the Boston Celtics on Nov. 16, and he grabbed a career-best 19 rebounds in losses to the Denver Nuggets (Oct. 28) and Cleveland Cavaliers (Nov. 24).

Toronto Parted Ways With Team President Masai Ujiri

The Raptors reportedly refused to include Poeltl in any potential offers for future Hall of Famer Kevin Durant prior to the two-time NBA champion being dealt to the Phoenix Suns.

Per Spotrac, Poeltl joins Scottie Barnes and Immanuel Quickley as Raptors players under contract for at least the next four seasons. Poeltl, Barnes, Quickley, RJ Barrett, and Brandon Ingram are all earning at least $25 million in average annual salary.

The Raptors are also in the midst of a leadership transition after a mutual parting of ways with team president and vice chairman Masai Ujiri, who had worked in Toronto’s front office since 2013.

Ujiri was the brains behind the blueprint of the 2018-19 NBA championship team, underscored by the Leonard trade with the Spurs after dealing franchise star DeMar DeRozan.