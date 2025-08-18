The Toronto Raptors are appointing general manager Bobby Webster as the team’s new head of basketball operations, and the sides have reportedly reached a new contract, ESPN’s Shams Charania reported Monday.

Bobby Webster Joined Raptors In 2013

Webster joined the Raptors in 2013 as Masai Ujiri’s first hire. He now succeeds Ujiri as the lead Raptors executive. Toronto parted ways with Ujiri on June 27 and enlisted CAA Executive Search in the team president hiring process.

“The Raptors spoke to several candidates for the team’s top executive position, but Webster impressed Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment CEO Keith Pelley and other MLSE officials ever since the process for Ujiri’s replacement started in late June,” Charania reported.

In July, Pelley and Webster discussed the future of the Raptors during the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas. Their meeting allowed MLSE to view Webster’s management style, per Charania.

“When we weighed the many considerations, including roster construction, team culture and competitive landscape, it made perfect sense to officially hand the team to Bobby and give him the time and support to allow his plan to develop,” Pelley said.

Raptors Won Lone NBA Title In 2019

Ujiri joined the Raptors as general manager in 2013, winning the NBA’s Executive of the Year Award that season. He also helped Toronto win its only NBA championship in 2019.

In fact, Ujiri was solely responsible for pulling the trigger on the Kawhi Leonard trade with the San Antonio Spurs after dealing franchise star DeMar DeRozan. That move ultimately ended the city of Toronto’s 26-year championship drought, if not counting the Toronto FC’s 2017 MLS championship or the Toronto Argonauts’ Grey Cup titles.

Ujiri promoted Webster from various positions within the Raptors organization, including vice president of strategy, assistant general manager, and GM.

“I’m grateful to Keith, to the board, and to our ownership for this opportunity — the chance to continue the work that I love, for a team, a city, and country that’s become home,” Webster said in statement.

“The things that are important to me — a deep love for basketball, thoughtful and empowering leadership, and a competitive fire — are the pillars of who I am as a leader.

“That’s what you’ll see from me every day. This is a new chapter in Raptors basketball, but one thing that will not change is our passion for winning, and our goal to bring another championship to Toronto.”

Webster To Enter 21st NBA Season

Webster, 40, is entering his 21st season working in the NBA. The Hawaii native began his executive career with a role at the league office from 2006-13. He is set to begin his ninth season as GM.

The Raptors went 30-52 this past season and missed the postseason for the third straight year. Toronto’s core includes Scottie Barnes, Brandon Ingram, RJ Barrett, Jakob Poeltl, and Immanuel Quickley.

Last month, the Raptors and Poeltl agreed to a four-year, $104 million extension that will keep the 7-foot center under contract through the 2029-30 season.

Per Spotrac, Poeltl joined Barnes and Quickley as Raptors players under contract for at least the next four seasons. Poeltl, Barnes, Quickley, Barrett, and Ingram are all earning at least $25 million in average annual salary.