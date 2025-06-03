Raptors reportedly ‘looking for a big fish’ to add this summer

With 28 teams already off into their off-seasons, as they await for a new NBA champion between Thunder and Pacers, trade negotiations are already unfolding and lots of speculation surrounding them. On Sunday, news came around suggesting that the Raptors are ready to go full throttle to land a superstar.

According to NBA insiders, Toronto‘s team-building intentions moving forward are expected to go big or go home. On the latest episode of The Hoop Collective podcast, ESPN’s Brian Windhorst guaranteed that the Canadian franchise will take risks this summer.