Raptors Slip to No. 11 After Two-Game Skid

The Toronto Raptors hit a bump this week. They dropped two straight games after winning nine in a row. That slide pushed them down to No. 11 in NBA.com’s power rankings. They were No. 9 last week.

NBA.com writer John Schuhmann explained the drop. “The Raptors are going to the Emirates NBA Cup quarterfinals for the first time, but after winning nine straight games, they lost both ends of their weekend back-to-back,” he wrote. Toronto remains respected but must tighten up again.

Schedule Pressure and Injuries Take Their Toll

The timing of this slump hasn’t helped. The weekend losses began a stretch of five games in seven days. Schuhmann pointed out that Tuesday’s game against Portland starts a five-game homestand. That run could give the Raptors a chance to settle.

Injuries have been the main problem. RJ Barrett has missed four games with a knee sprain. Toronto has averaged only 103 points in that span. The number sits well below its season average of 117.6.

Jakob Poeltl also missed Sunday’s game in New York. He hasn’t played both ends of a back-to-back since Week 2. With Poeltl out, Scottie Barnes started at center. The Raptors then had their worst rebounding performance since October. They are now 0-5 when they collect less than 45% of available boards.

Offense Takes a Hit Without Barrett

The Raptors’ offensive struggles without Barrett have been clear. “The four games without him have been their worst offensive stretch (102.7 points scored per 100 possessions),” Schuhmann wrote. Shooting has also dipped across the roster. Barnes is the only Raptor with an effective field goal percentage above 50% among players with at least 25 attempts in that span.

Barrett will be re-evaluated this week. He could return during the homestand if his knee responds well. Toronto will host the Trail Blazers, Lakers, Hornets, and Celtics in a critical stretch. If the Raptors get healthy again, they should be positioned to climb back toward the top ten.