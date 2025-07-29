Raptors Waive Colin Castleton After NBA Summer League Letdown

The Toronto Raptors have waived center Colin Castleton, the team announced Monday in a press release.

Castleton went undrafted out of the University of Florida in 2024 and spent his rookie season on a two-way contract with the Los Angeles Lakers, who waived him last October before the 2024-25 campaign.

Colin Castleton Played For Grizzlies, Raptors, 76ers Last Season

After being waived by the Purple and Gold, the 25-year-old signed a two-way deal with the Memphis Grizzlies. It was short-lived, however, as the Grizzlies released him in January.

The former Gator then inked a pair of 10-day deals with the Raptors in March before joining the Philadelphia 76ers on a 10-day contract in early April.

Toronto re-signed him to a two-year standard contract on the final day of the 2024-25 regular season. Because Castleton’s minimum salary for 2025-26 was non-guaranteed, his deal won’t count against the Raptors’ cap.

In 26 total appearances (four starts) for Memphis, Philadelphia, and Toronto last season, Castleton averaged 4.7 points, 4.7 rebounds, 1.1 assists, and 16.6 minutes per contest while shooting 46.9% from the field.

Castleton Struggled In The 2025 NBA Summer League

While with the Sixers in a 124-110 loss to the Atlanta Hawks on April 11, the big man recorded a career-high 16 points on 6-of-7 (85.7%) shooting from the field and 4-for-5 (80%) from the foul line in 25 minutes off the bench.

As Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca posted to X, Castleton didn’t play well for the Raptors during NBA Summer League action, averaging just 2.6 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 11.5 minutes across five games in Las Vegas. He also shot just 33.3% from the field and committed 1.8 turnovers per contest.

His NBA G League rights are currently controlled by the Orlando Magic, reported Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca.

With Castleton now off the roster, Collin Murray-Boyles, Jonathan Mogbo, and Sandro Mamukelashvili are set to compete for frontcourt minutes off the bench.

Raptors Have 16 Players Signed To Standard Contracts

Earlier this month, the Raptors and veteran center Jakob Poeltl agreed to a four-year, $104 million extension that will keep the 7-footer under contract through the 2029-30 season, according to ESPN’s Shams Charania.

Poeltl was set to become a free agent after the 2025-26 season, but Charania noted that he opted to pick up his $19.5 million option for 2026-27 and add three new years on top of it.

Poeltl, Scottie Barnes, Immanuel Quickley, RJ Barrett, and Brandon Ingram are all earning at least $25 million in average annual salary.

The Raptors have 16 players signed to standard contracts, including 14 players on guaranteed deals. In addition, A.J. Lawson is on a non-guaranteed contract and David Roddy is on an Exhibit 10 deal for training camp.

All three of the Toronto’s two-way spots are filled, per Spotrac.