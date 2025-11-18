Raptors Weigh Options With Valuable 2026 First-Round Pick

Strong Start Raises New Possibilities



The Toronto Raptors have opened the season with momentum, winning nine of their first 14 games. Their strong play has sparked early questions about how the front office will approach the trade deadline, especially with a valuable first-round pick in the loaded 2026 NBA Draft.

ESPN’s Jeremy Woo currently projects Toronto to select Alabama point guard Labaron Philon Jr. Woo highlighted Philon’s early standout moments. “Philon has opened the season in good form, notably scoring 25 points in Alabama’s road win over St. John’s and flashing improved ability as a shotmaker,” Woo wrote. He added that Philon’s new role offers a chance to separate himself from other point guards in that draft range.

Woo also noted that Toronto is pushing to return to the playoffs for the first time since 2022. If that continues, the pick could fall in the middle of the first round.

Crowded Backcourt Shapes the Decision



Philon is a talented prospect, but Toronto’s roster may not have room for another young guard. Over the last three seasons, the Raptors added Gradey Dick, Ja’Kobe Walter, and Jamal Shead. Immanuel Quickley also signed a long-term deal. That depth could make it difficult for a rookie to break into the rotation.

Toronto’s bench ranks among the best in the league, yet the team lacks certain scoring elements. That reality opens the door for a possible move. The Raptors could shop their 2026 first-round pick to add immediate help, especially if they stay competitive through the next few months.

Potential Targets for Added Scoring



If the Raptors become buyers at the February trade deadline, they might pursue shooters to boost their offense. Corey Kispert of the Washington Wizards is one example. Another option could be a 3-point specialist who can stabilize bench scoring.

Toronto currently shoots 37 percent from deep, sitting near league average. Even a small improvement could raise Toronto’s status in the Eastern Conference and shift them from a fringe playoff team to a legitimate postseason threat.

Focus Remains on the Present



For now, the Raptors remain locked in on sustaining their early success. Their next test comes against the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET. The game airs on TSN and is available on NBA League Pass for out-of-market viewers.