Redick Hopeful LeBron James Can Return For Lakers Mar. 22

JJ Redick is “hopeful” LeBron James can return from a left groin strain on Saturday, March 22nd against the Chicago Bulls. Freelance NBA reporter Mark Medina was first to report.

James completed a pregame workout that included sprints and finishing at the basket. Earlier in the week, Redick said that James should be considered day-to-day.

The Los Angeles Lakers head coach also said he was hopeful of forward Rui Hachimura’s return, who has been absent due to left patellar (knee) tendinopathy.

James hasn’t played since Mar. 8 in Boston, when he suffered the injury in the fourth quarter.

The Lakers have gone 3-3 in his absence, largely due to some spectacular performances by the newly acquired Luka Doncic.

Since James has been out, Doncic has averaged 25.3 points, 8.5 rebounds, 8.8 assists, and 2.2 steals. He had his first 40-point game as a Laker on Mar. 13 against the Milwaukee Bucks, finishing with 45 points and 11 rebounds in a loss.

James Return Will Boost Hopes Of Home Court

The Lakers will be underdogs against the Bucks on Thursday night as Doncic, James, Hachimura, and Austin Reaves will be on the sidelines.

Dorian Finney-Smith is doubtful with left ankle injury management and Jarred Vanderbilt is doubtful with a right groin strain.

A loss would put Los Angeles (43-25) tied in the loss column with the Denver Nuggets and just a half-game ahead of the Memphis Grizzlies.

The Houston Rockets have soared to the two-seed courtesy of eight straight wins to sit at 45-25.

If James does indeed return on Saturday, it’ll be just ahead of a four-game road trip that includes the Orlando Magic, Indiana Pacers, Bulls, and Grizzlies.

That Grizzlies game will mark the start of a crucial stretch. The Lakers will play Houston, Golden State, and the Oklahoma City Thunder (x2) in four of the next five games.

James is averaging 25.0 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 8.5 assists on the season. He has shot 51.7 percent from the field and 38.4 percent from three.

With 58 games played, he needs to feature in at least seven more games to be eligible for end of season awards.