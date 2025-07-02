After trading out Jrue Holiday to the Trail Blazers and Kristaps Porzingis to the Hawks, the Boston organization has already dealt with two major trades that have helped them save around $180 million in tax penalties. This means the Massachusetts club should feel positive about their financial situation.

Nevertheless, the 2023-24 NBA champions might continue to cut costs and are reportedly considering to swap their 2024 NBA Finals MVP. Yes, we are talking about Jaylen Brown, who is arguably a top 5 player in the league and currently owns a $285 million contract.

“The Boston Celtics, while publicly stating they’re not actively shopping the 2024 NBA Finals MVP, are definitely listening to offers—especially after recent roster shake ups like sending Kristaps Porzingis to Atlanta and swapping Jrue Holiday for Anfernee Simons from Portland,” wrote Sports Illustrated’s Matt Brandon.

I’m being told the Celtics are seriously considering trading Jaylen Brown. Would be a stunner. pic.twitter.com/WqFlNcHzWf — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) June 24, 2025

The NBA insider then added: “With Jayson Tatum sidelined for much of next season due to injury, Boston seems laser-focused on youth and flexibility. (Austin) Reaves, at just 27, fits that mold perfectly, and the bounty of draft picks this deal would generate could be a goldmine for rebuilding and developing talent.”

“Jaylen Brown can’t carry a championship run alone—especially without Tatum—and adding a versatile wing like Rui Hachimura, who averaged 13.1 points on over 50% shooting last season, would bolster their lineup significantly. Meanwhile, Reaves would effortlessly slide into Brown’s scoring role until Tatum makes his return,” Brandon concluded.

The reporter’s proposal would send Brown to Los Angeles in exchange for Reaves, Hachimura, one first-round pick, and two second-round picks. The idea is certainly amusing, especially as not too long ago in 2024 Jaylen lead the Celtics to their first NBA title in 15 years.

This past campaign, the 28-year-old averaged 22.2 points, 5.8 rebounds, 4.5 assists per match, dropping in 46.3% from the field and 32.4% from beyond the arc. The ninth-year professional was also able to impact the defensive side of the floor with 1.2 steals per contest.