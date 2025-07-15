Even at 40-years of age, LeBron James remains as one of the NBA’s top players and a talent that can completely propel a franchise into title contention. This is why reports are flooding the news this summer with teams considering making a move to trade for the veteran superstar, despite his looming retirement.

For example, according to NESN’s Colin Keane, he recently noted how the Celtics could make a play for the Los Angeles forward. “For the Celtics, pursuing LeBron makes more sense than most people might realize,” he assured, as the Massachusetts club will miss some stars this upcoming campaign.

“With Jayson Tatum expected to miss the 2025-26 season, James could fill a significant chunk of the void without cutting into Boston’s long-term cap space,” the reporter added. “A buyout situation would minimize financial strain for Brad Stevens, allowing the Celtics to pair LeBron with Jaylen Brown and Derrick White.”

There’s no doubt this would end up being one of the most unexpected swings in NBA history, especially considering how Boston are the purple and gold’s historic rivals. Nevertheless, the 2024-25 champions need to fill the void left by Tatum next year.

Another team expected to have a go at LeBron is the Heat, with whom the all-time NBA leading scorer already earned two championships in 2012 and 2013. After the acquisition of guard Norman Powell via 3-team trade with the Clippers and Jazz, Miami wants to earn a top seed in the East next season.

“In the East, LeBron alongside Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro would have a pathway to a potential deeper playoff run,” Ira Winderman wrote Monday morning. “That said, if the cost were to be Andrew Wiggins, a Heat prospect and lesser draft capital, then it should be considered for a 40-year-old player still at All-NBA level.”

The 21-time All-Star posted 24.4 points, 7.8 rebounds and 8.2 assists for the Lakers in 70 appearances this past campaign. “Now, if the cost is unprotected first-round draft capital, then there could be reason to pause. But, yes, the Heat should consider and I think LeBron would consider,” said the NBA insider.