After weeks of speculation surrounding the Jonas Valanciunas camp, it seems that the saga is finally coming to a conclusion. The Lithuanian center is reportedly expected to stay put in Colorado, even though the Denver organization have received an important offer from Greek giants Panathinaikos.

NBA insider Vic Lombardi, reported recently that the veteran has finally reached an agreement with the Nuggets franchise on staying together, especially if it means that the European center has a second-year guarantee. “The Nuggets believe he will play here and time will heal,” he shared.

The reporter revealed that he himself spoke with Jonas about the possibility of staying in Denver if he got a better, long-term deal. When asked, his answer was, “100%, because this will give him stability”.

In a recent interview with BasketNews, the player himself gave more insight on his future. “Once the trade is finalized, we’ll put together the plan for the trip to Denver. The team will outline how they see the situation, medicals, and all the details. That part is up to the them,” he opened up to the press.

During the show, Lombardi didn’t even mention the name of the EuroLeague team interested in Valancuinas’ services. As for the Nuggets, they reportedly informed the 33-year-old athlete that they expected him to honor his contract, as he’s considered the ideal backup for teammate Nikola Jokic.