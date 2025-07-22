Report: Warriors Reach ‘Agreements’ With Two NBA Free Agents

This past month of the NBA offseason has seen many trades and signings from Western Conference teams who are gearing up with the hopes of dethroning the defending champions from Oklahoma City. As the Warriors missed out on some key free agents, they are hoping to capture a couple this week.

The Golden State team was eliminated from last campaign’s Conference Semifinals due to lack in roster depth, and they’ve decided to build a squad that can support both Jimmy Butler and Stephen Curry. The Dubs have their eyes on a center and a point guard for next season.

Siegel then added: “As previously reported multiple times in our Siegel’s Scoop column, Al Horford and De’Anthony Melton are widely expected to sign with the Warriors. A handful of teams at NBA Summer League stated Horford and Melton already have verbal agreements in place with Golden State.”

It is important to mention that Melton already played six games with the team in the 2024-25 campaign, and wasn’t very productive during his short stint. The 27-year-old averaged 10.3 points per game on 37.1 percent from beyond the arc during his time in Golden State.

The reporter then mentioned a former Sixth Man of the Year who is also being observed. “Another name worth mentioning that was connected to the Dubs in Las Vegas is Malcolm Brogdon,” Brett said. “He would be an excellent addition on a minimum contract for a team like Golden State, which desperately needs a lead guard in their second unit.”