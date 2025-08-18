NBA

Restricted free agent Dru Smith signed a three-year deal with the Miami Heat

Zach Wolpin
Sports Editor

Sports Editor

August 18, 2025

This summer, shooting guard Dru Smith was a restricted free agent for the Miami Heat. He’s spent each of the last two seasons with Miami. 

Over the weekend, it was announced that the Heat are bringing Dru Smith back on a standard contract. NBA insiders reported that Miami gave him a three-year deal worth $7.9 million. The Heat had to trade Haywood Highsmith to the Brooklyn Nets to have cap space to sign Smith. HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto reported that the first year of Smith’s deal is fully guaranteed.

Dru Smith is returning to the Heat in 2025-26

In the 2021 NBA draft, Dru Smith went unselected out of Missouri. Smith got his start with the Heat as an undrafted free agent. He spent time in the G League. During the 2022-23 season, Smith split time between Miami’s G League affiliate and the Heat’s NBA roster. After Smith started the season with Miami, they dropped him, and Smith signed a two-way contract with the Nets.

His career in Brooklyn lasted only 10 games, during which he averaged 9.1 minutes per game. Following the 2022-23 season, Smith found his way back to the Heat. Unfortunately, his last two seasons have been cut short due to injury. The 27-year-old was playing well to start the 2024-25 season. However, Smith suffered an Achilles tear in December. That limited him to just 14 games last season.

Despite not being available, Miami kept Dru Smith on a two-way contract. The team sees value in Smith on their roster. That’s why the Heat traded Haywood Highsmith to the Nets. This keeps Miami under the salary cap and makes enough room for Smith. Over the last two seasons, Smith has drastically improved his accuracy from beyond the arc.

Head coach Erik Spoelstra has expanded Smith’s role, knowing his shooting can benefit the team off the bench. In 2024-25, Smith averaged a career-high .508% from beyond the arc. The sample size was small, as Smith only appeared in 14 games. With Dru Smith officially signed, Miami is back to having 14 players on a standard contract. The Heat has one standard contract left. Can Dru Smith stay healthy in 2025-26 and make an impact off the bench for Miami?