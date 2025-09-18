Draymond’s Controversial Remarks

Draymond Green has built a reputation for speaking his mind, but his latest comments have stirred significant backlash. While appearing on Kai Cenat’s Mafiathon stream, Green targeted former Cleveland Cavaliers guard Matthew Dellavedova, a player who helped LeBron James capture the 2016 NBA championship.

“Delly stinks. He won 2 games in the NBA Finals with Delly. He stinks. I got a lot of respect for Delly… stinks,” Green said. The blunt remarks were meant to highlight James’ ability to win with less-heralded teammates, but the tone drew criticism.

Jefferson Comes to Delly’s Defense

Former NBA forward Richard Jefferson, who shared a locker room with Dellavedova in Cleveland, challenged Green’s statements on the Road Trippin podcast. “Why is Delly catching strays? If people knew how good at basketball you had to be to suck in the NBA. If you knew how good you had to be. Like, Delly could go.”

Jefferson reminded listeners that even role players in the NBA represent the elite of the sport. While Dellavedova’s career scoring average of 5.2 points per game may not impress fans, his grit and discipline stood out. Jefferson emphasized that Delly’s mindset and effort made him a valuable teammate.

“Was Delly the ultimate underdog? Yes. Delly battled his way. Delly would literally die for you. Give me that man in battle any single day,” Jefferson added.

LeBron’s Past Praise

LeBron James has also defended Dellavedova in the past. During the 2015 NBA Finals, Dellavedova was often tasked with guarding Stephen Curry. His physical play drew criticism, but James praised his effort. “This guy, he works his tail off every single day. He beats the odds and he comes to play as hard as he can every single night,” James told ABC News.

Bigger Picture

Green insisted that he respected Dellavedova despite repeating that the guard “stinks.” However, Jefferson and others saw the comments as unnecessary, especially since they diminished the contributions of a player who embraced his role.

The debate highlights a broader truth about the NBA: not every player becomes a superstar, but even those who average modest numbers are still vital in championship runs. Dellavedova’s Finals starts, his defensive intensity, and his willingness to sacrifice for the team ensured he left a mark that outlasts his stat line.