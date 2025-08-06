Richaun Holmes To Sign Two-Year Deal With Panathinaikos

NBA veteran big man Richaun Holmes has agreed to a two-year deal with Panathinaikos that will make him one of the highest-paid players in Europe, according to HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto.

Richaun Holmes Has Played 10 NBA Seasons

Holmes, who turns 32 in October, was selected 37th overall by the Philadelphia 76ers in the 2015 NBA draft out of Bowling Green State University. He has played for five different teams over the past decade.

The Illinois native spent his first three NBA seasons with the Sixers, averaging 7.4 points, 4.1 rebounds, 1.0 assists, 1.1 blocks, and 16.9 minutes in 156 games and 20 starts.

During the 2018 offseason, the 76ers traded Holmes to the Phoenix Suns. He played in 70 games and made four starts in his lone season with the Suns, posting 12.3 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks per contest.

His best years were with the Sacramento Kings as the team’s full-time starting center. He logged career highs of 14.2 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 1.6 blocks per game across 61 outings in the 2020-21 season.

Holmes has played a lesser role in recent years, including in the 2024-25 campaign, when he made 31 appearances for the Washinton Wizards and averaged 7.4 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 0.7 blocks per game.

His contract with Washington included a second season, but his $13.3 million salary for 2025-26 was nearly all non-guaranteed and he was waived by the Wizards last month.

Holmes Joined Panathinaikos After Not Receiving Guaranteed NBA Deal

After becoming an unrestricted free agent, Holmes drew interest from several EuroLeague clubs, including Fenerbahce in Turkey.

A report over the weekend from Stavros Barbarousis of Eurohoops.net stated he was considering an offer from Panathinaikos while waiting to see if he’d be offered a guaranteed NBA contract.

Since Holmes decided to sign with the Greek club, it’s safe to assume that he was never offered one.

Panathinaikos fell short of winning the championship this past season. The Greens went 22-0 during Greece’s regular season before losing to Olympiacos in the final.

In the EuroLeague, although Panathinaikos finished third with a 22-12 record, the squad was defeated by Fenerbahce in the semifinals.