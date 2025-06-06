The last time that Ricky Rubio played in the NBA was as a member of the Cavaliers during the 2022-23 campaign. Later at the start of this year, he finally announced his retirement after revealing he had been suffering with depression and wasn’t fit to compete at the highest level.

This past Thursday, he appeared back on social media with a message full of love, along with some confusing phrases. “… I took this year to reflect on my career and my life, and I’ve realized that if I’ve gotten to where I am today, it’s not because of the assists I’ve given, but because of the assists I’ve received,” he wrote.

The veteran point guard, who had averages of 5.2 points, 2.1 rebounds and 3.5 assists per match in his final season in Cleveland, then added: “This isn’t a goodbye, it’s a thank you to all the people who have helped me along the way.”

In a matter of hours, the post had already reached almost half a million impressions, with many fans and players sending him words of encouragement. “Thanks for the memories, Ricky. You played with joy, flair, and you could see your unselfishness and leadership have a ripple effect on every one of your teams,” @JacksonLloydNBA commented.

The 34-year-old, who spent 12 seasons with the Timberwolves, Jazz, Suns and Cavs, had announced his NBA retirement back in January. After the Cleveland franchise agreed to buy out the veteran guard’s $6.1 million contract, he accepted that his journey “has come to an end.”

The Spanish player explained that he didn’t report to training camp lat year in October because “July 30th was one of the toughest nights of my life.”

He then wrote: “One day, when the time is right, I would love to share my full experience with you all so I can help support others going through similar situations. Until then, I would like to keep it private out of respect for my family and myself, as I’m still working on my mental health.”