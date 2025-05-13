'Rigged': NBA Fans React to Mavericks Winning NBA Draft Lottery

The Dallas Mavericks won the NBA draft lottery Monday night and the accompanying right to select Duke’s Cooper Flagg in June with the No. 1 overall pick.

Dallas had just a 1.8% chance to win the lottery and moved 10 spots to obtain the top pick, the biggest move by any team in lottery history, according to ESPN Stats & Information.

The Mavericks also grabbed the No. 1 pick just months after the organization traded superstar Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers for Anthony Davis.

This has led to NBA fans on social media posting comments like “It’s rigged!” or “The league is just trying to save [Mavs general manager] Nico Harrison.”

Although the Atlanta Hawks also won the draft lottery last year with 3% odds, this year seems a bit different because of everything that has transpired in recent months.

Not only were Mavs fans calling for Harrison to be fired, but the team also announced in March that season tickets would increase by 8.61% for 2025-26.

Why raise season tickets after trading your superstar player? It was as if the Mavs already knew they’d receive another potential young superstar in return for trading the Slovenian phenom.

At least that’s what NBA fans are speculating across social media platforms right now. It does make sense.

NBA Awarded An Average Mavs Team The No. 1 Overall Pick

The Utah Jazz, Washington Wizards, and Charlotte Hornets all had the best odds (14%) of winning the lottery for having the worst records this season, but none of them got within the top three.

Charlotte at No. 4 was the closest. The New Orleans Pelicans, who had a 12.5% chance, also ended up seventh.

“I am so happy for Mavericks fans,” Dallas CEO Rick Welts said. “I only got to Dallas Jan. 1 this year. Feb. 1, we broke the internet [with the Doncic trade]. I am just amazed at the depth of emotion and connection that the fan base has with this team.

“And what happened today, I can’t imagine a better day for Mavs fans. It’s going to really be something special. I can’t wait to get back to Dallas.”

Here are some of the best reactions on social media following the reveal:

🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 — LeBron James (@KingJames) May 12, 2025

“Trade Luka to our biggest market and we’ll get you Flagg” pic.twitter.com/nJpM7jPTBO — NBA University (@NBA_University) May 12, 2025

I’m not a big conspiracy theorist but it seems awfully convenient that the Mavericks traded Luka to the NBA’s biggest market and then got Cooper Flagg in return months later, despite having just a 1.8% chance to land the number one pick. — Joe Pompliano (@JoePompliano) May 12, 2025

I have so many conspiracy theories about the NBA right now. — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) May 12, 2025

The chance of that Draft Lottery resulting in the exact top three of Dallas Mavericks getting #1, San Antonio Spurs getting #2, and Philadelphia 76ers getting #3 was 0.0133%. That is 1 in 7,532 odds. The NBA lottery is rigged. pic.twitter.com/wro3sOlcbt — Daig Muse⚡️ (@DaigMuse) May 12, 2025

We all know the lottery is rigged but this is on a different level. Did the NBA promise them the 1st pick to get Luka to LA?? pic.twitter.com/Zmvh0N0vGH — Bryson Wright (@BrysonWright3) May 12, 2025

Better not hear a soul ever tell me this league not rigged lol Mavs had to sacrifice to get LAL a new star post-Bron and get rewarded with the #1 pick. pic.twitter.com/ZT7NnQqElN — Niko (@nikotaughtyou) May 12, 2025

on the real, i have no idea how to feel or how to process this lol. i feel taken advantage of. adam silver was having whole press conferences about the trade.. like we shoulda been more bullish on the collusion angle. they let folks sit in pain knowing they been plotting lmao — SJ (@SJBasketball8) May 12, 2025

NBA 100% rigged this draft lottery to reward Dallas for agreeing to the league-administered Luka trade. You cant make this up — Mikey (@MMcC_86) May 12, 2025

Is the NBA Draft Lottery Rigged? Here’s the data: 2008: Derrick Rose going to his home town Chicago when the Bulls had a 1.7% chance 2011: The Cavaliers getting the #1 pick after LeBron James left the summer prior 2012: The Pelicans getting the #1 pick after Chris Paul leaves… pic.twitter.com/Tq7kGgErMV — FlightMike (Mikerophone) (@TheFlightMike) May 12, 2025