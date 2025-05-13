'Rigged': NBA Fans React to Mavericks Winning NBA Draft Lottery

NBA

‘Rigged’: NBA Fans React to Mavericks Winning Draft Lottery

James Foglio
James Foglio Sports Editor

James is a Basketball Insiders contributor. He earned his bachelor's degree in English and Creative Writing from Southern New Hampshire University. James enjoys watching sports and helping gamblers win money.

Updated7 mins ago on May 13, 2025

The Dallas Mavericks won the NBA draft lottery Monday night and the accompanying right to select Duke’s Cooper Flagg in June with the No. 1 overall pick.

Dallas had just a 1.8% chance to win the lottery and moved 10 spots to obtain the top pick, the biggest move by any team in lottery history, according to ESPN Stats & Information.

The Mavericks also grabbed the No. 1 pick just months after the organization traded superstar Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers for Anthony Davis.

This has led to NBA fans on social media posting comments like “It’s rigged!” or “The league is just trying to save [Mavs general manager] Nico Harrison.”

Although the Atlanta Hawks also won the draft lottery last year with 3% odds, this year seems a bit different because of everything that has transpired in recent months.

Not only were Mavs fans calling for Harrison to be fired, but the team also announced in March that season tickets would increase by 8.61% for 2025-26.

Why raise season tickets after trading your superstar player? It was as if the Mavs already knew they’d receive another potential young superstar in return for trading the Slovenian phenom.

At least that’s what NBA fans are speculating across social media platforms right now. It does make sense.

NBA Awarded An Average Mavs Team The No. 1 Overall Pick

The Utah Jazz, Washington Wizards, and Charlotte Hornets all had the best odds (14%) of winning the lottery for having the worst records this season, but none of them got within the top three.

Charlotte at No. 4 was the closest. The New Orleans Pelicans, who had a 12.5% chance, also ended up seventh.

“I am so happy for Mavericks fans,” Dallas CEO Rick Welts said. “I only got to Dallas Jan. 1 this year. Feb. 1, we broke the internet [with the Doncic trade]. I am just amazed at the depth of emotion and connection that the fan base has with this team.

“And what happened today, I can’t imagine a better day for Mavs fans. It’s going to really be something special. I can’t wait to get back to Dallas.”

Here are some of the best reactions on social media following the reveal: