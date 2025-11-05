Morant’s Frustration Reaches New Levels

Ja Morant’s relationship with the Memphis Grizzlies appears to be deteriorating fast. After the team’s third consecutive loss on Monday, the two-time All-Star admitted he has lost “his joy,” signaling growing discontent inside the locker room.

Morant’s connection with new head coach Tuomas Iisalo reportedly remains tense, and his body language has reflected that frustration. The 26-year-old guard has looked visibly disengaged in recent games, a stark contrast to his usual high-energy style that once defined Memphis’s identity.

The Grizzlies have endured a rough start to the season, and the pressure is mounting. Morant’s future with the team, once considered untouchable, now seems increasingly uncertain.

Timberwolves and Kings Showing Interest

According to The Athletic’s Sam Amick, two teams are already keeping a close eye on Morant’s situation. “The Minnesota Timberwolves, per a team source, are one. Ditto for the Sacramento Kings,” Amick reported.

While both teams are reportedly intrigued by the possibility of acquiring Morant, the Memphis front office has yet to indicate any interest in trading him. The Houston Rockets, meanwhile, were also mentioned but appear to be out of the mix despite losing Fred VanVleet to a torn ACL. “Per a team source, they are unlikely to pursue him,” Amick noted.

Trade Value and On-Court Decline

Morant’s production has dipped significantly this season. He’s averaging 20.4 points per game — his lowest mark since his sophomore year — and is shooting just 39.3% from the field and a career-worst 13.9% from three-point range.

The drop in performance, paired with mounting off-court drama, could complicate his trade value. Still, with two years remaining on his $197 million max contract, the explosive guard remains one of the league’s most talented young players.

What’s Next for Memphis?

If Memphis continues to struggle, the franchise could face a difficult decision: recommit to Morant and rebuild trust, or explore trade options before tensions boil over.

For now, the Timberwolves and Kings are quietly waiting. If Morant’s relationship with the Grizzlies doesn’t improve soon, this winter could bring one of the NBA’s most dramatic shakeups.