Rob Pelinka said it ‘would be great’ if LeBron James retires with the Lakers

The 2024-25 season was LeBron James’ 22nd year in the NBA and his seventh with the Lakers. At last season’s trade deadline, Los Angeles acquired Luka Doncic from the Mavericks.

Recently, the Lakers signed Doncic to a three-year, $165 million contract extension. This offseason, rumors have circulated that LeBron James is unhappy with the team. Insiders have mentioned that James could look to part ways with the Lakers after the 2025-26 season. However, Lakers GM and President of Basketball Operations Rob Pelinka had an interesting statement. He said it “would be great” if James retires with Los Angeles.

LeBron James’ retirement is still a massive question the Lakers need answered

Rob Pelinka Says LeBron James Retiring With Lakers ‘Would Be Great’ https://t.co/EPuehy3Em8 — RealGM (@RealGM) August 2, 2025



During the 2025 offseason, LeBron James’ future with the Lakers has been a key topic of discussion. The team has shifted its focus to Luka Doncic as the face of the franchise. James is still the veteran in their locker room, but it’s no secret that the Lakers are invested and want to build around Doncic. This offseason, LeBron James signed a one-year, $52.6 million player option with the Lakers.

The first time in his legendary career that he’s signed a player option rather than a long-term deal. Despite concerns about LeBron leaving in the future, Rob Pelinka is staying positive. The President of Basketball Operations said dialogue with James’ agent Rich Paul has been “very professional” as well as open and constant. Pelinka mentioned how the team has the utmost respect for James and his family.

Lakers President Rob Pelinka on LeBron James retiring as a Laker: “All the interactions we’ve had with LeBron and his camp, Rich Paul in particular, have been very positive and supportive.” “If he had the chance to retire as a Laker, that would be great.” pic.twitter.com/YXHTNDUX1G — Michael Scotto (@MikeAScotto) August 2, 2025

Additionally, Rob Pelinka said it “would be great” if James retired with the Lakers. LeBron’s agent, Rich Paul, understands the difficult spot the Lakers are put in. They want to keep James satisfied while also building their roster around All-NBA talent Luka Doncic. Despite having a no-trade clause, insiders say James could waive it if the right opportunity came up.

Los Angeles will work diligently to balance the passing of the torch. LeBron James was one the center of the franchise, but Luka Doncic has quickly taken that spotlight in less than a year. The 2025-26 season will be important for the future of the Lakers. Will LeBron James retire after 23 seasons or part ways with Los Angeles and sign with another team? Only time will tell.