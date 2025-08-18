Rockets’ Alperen Sengun said the Warriors cried in the postseason about fouls calls

This offseason, the Rockets made several moves to improve the roster for 2025-26. The team has a strong mix of veteran talent and young players who are continuing to develop.

One of Houston’s top players is big man Alperen Sengun. The 23-year-old just finished his fourth season with the Rockets. After going 52-30, the Rockets were the #2 seed in the 2025 playoffs. Recently, Alperen Sengun appeared on the Turkish program, Socrates Dergi. Houston’s all-star center discussed how the Warriors cried all series about foul calls.

Alperen Sengun shared his honest thoughts about Golden State in the 2o25 playoffs

Alperen Şengün on the playoffs: “The Warriors were probably the one team that would have gave us the most trouble, and we drew them” “They’re a very experienced team, and they fouled a lot. In the playoffs, they don’t call it. But they were the ones crying all series about… pic.twitter.com/QLBWsbkHof — Franchise Sengun (@FranchiseSengun) August 17, 2025



During the 2025 postseason, the Rockets were the second overall seed. They drew a tough first-round matchup vs. Steph Curry and the Warriors. Houston took Golden State to seven games but lost in a blowout on their home court. It was a tough loss for the Rockets after an impressive regular season. Recently, Rockets’ big man Alepren Sengu shared his thoughts on Houston’s playoff performance vs. the Warriors.

Speaking with a Turkish publication, Socrates Dergi, Sengun said the Warriors got away with a lot in the playoffs. He detailed how the Warriors got away with a lot in the postseason. Even with the foul calls going their way, Sengun said that Golden State “were the ones crying all series.”

Alperen Şengün on the western conference: “The West is dangerous. You can say there is no bad team. But this is also good for us – it will get us ready for the playoffs. You play more focused against better teams” Kaan Kural (the interviewer) laughs saying look at him… pic.twitter.com/A6gZhvLAhM — Franchise Sengun (@FranchiseSengun) August 17, 2025

Alperen Sengun revealed that Rockets’ head coach Ime Udoka gets upset when his players argue foul calls. This makes complete sense for Ime Udoka. He’s a serious head coach who’s trying to establish a culture in Houston. After losing in the first round of the 2025 playoffs, the Rockets have made several upgrades to the roster.

Houston’s largest move this offseason was a trade with the Suns to acquire two-time champion Kevin Durant. The Rockets hope that Durant’s veteran leadership and elite scoring ability can help take the team to another level. Additionally, the team added a quality depth piece in Dorian Finney-Smith. With the roster they’ve constructed for 2025-26, Houston should have a legitimate chance to compete in the West.