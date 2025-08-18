NBA

Rockets’ Alperen Sengun said the Warriors cried in the postseason about fouls calls

This offseason, the Rockets made several moves to improve the roster for 2025-26. The team has a strong mix of veteran talent and young players who are continuing to develop.

One of Houston’s top players is big man Alperen Sengun. The 23-year-old just finished his fourth season with the Rockets. After going 52-30, the Rockets were the #2 seed in the 2025 playoffs. Recently, Alperen Sengun appeared on the Turkish program, Socrates Dergi. Houston’s all-star center discussed how the Warriors cried all series about foul calls.

Alperen Sengun shared his honest thoughts about Golden State in the 2o25 playoffs


During the 2025 postseason, the Rockets were the second overall seed. They drew a tough first-round matchup vs. Steph Curry and the Warriors. Houston took Golden State to seven games but lost in a blowout on their home court. It was a tough loss for the Rockets after an impressive regular season. Recently, Rockets’ big man Alepren Sengu shared his thoughts on Houston’s playoff performance vs. the Warriors.

Speaking with a Turkish publication, Socrates Dergi, Sengun said the Warriors got away with a lot in the playoffs. He detailed how the Warriors got away with a lot in the postseason. Even with the foul calls going their way, Sengun said that Golden State “were the ones crying all series.”

Alperen Sengun revealed that Rockets’ head coach Ime Udoka gets upset when his players argue foul calls. This makes complete sense for Ime Udoka. He’s a serious head coach who’s trying to establish a culture in Houston. After losing in the first round of the 2025 playoffs, the Rockets have made several upgrades to the roster.

Houston’s largest move this offseason was a trade with the Suns to acquire two-time champion Kevin Durant. The Rockets hope that Durant’s veteran leadership and elite scoring ability can help take the team to another level. Additionally, the team added a quality depth piece in Dorian Finney-Smith. With the roster they’ve constructed for 2025-26, Houston should have a legitimate chance to compete in the West.