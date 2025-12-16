Rockets Coach Ime Udoka Blasts Officials After Overtime Loss

After a dramatic 128–125 overtime defeat to the Denver Nuggets, Houston Rockets head coach Ime Udoka openly criticized the officiating crew. Udoka called the game one of the most poorly officiated he had seen in a long time and questioned the competency of the referees assigned to the matchup. His comments came in the locker room after the loss and highlighted his frustration with key calls that affected the final moments.

Udoka specifically named officials and questioned their decisions in crunch time. He felt the crew failed to maintain consistency on fouls and believed Houston should have received additional technical fouls called in its favor. Udoka also suggested the crew chief seemed “starstruck,” implying that officials were influenced by the league’s marquee stars on the court rather than enforcing rules evenly.

Controversial Call Sends Game to Overtime

The game remained tight throughout regulation, with several lead changes in the final minutes. With the Rockets ahead and time winding down, a controversial foul call was made on Amen Thompson. That call gave the Nuggets a late free throw, which they converted to tie the score and force overtime.

Houston challenged the decision, but the review upheld the call. Murray then hit a key free throw that tied the ballgame. Those final plays fueled Udoka’s ire, as he felt the call was questionable and inconsistent with previous foul judgments in the game.

Historic Performances From Both Centers

Despite the loss, both teams’ big men delivered remarkable statistical nights. Nikola Jokić posted a massive triple-double with 39 points, 15 rebounds, and 10 assists, asserting his MVP-caliber dominance once again. At the same time, Alperen Şengün recorded his own triple-double with 33 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists, marking the first time in NBA history that two centers each notched 30-point triple-doubles in the same game.

Jokić and Şengün’s rare feat added historical significance to the contest and gave fans plenty to discuss beyond the controversial calls.

Rockets Respond Despite Frustration

Rockets players also voiced displeasure with the officiating after the game, though none were as blunt as Udoka. Some mentioned that calls at both ends seemed inconsistent, especially late in regulation and early in overtime. Nuggets guard Jamal Murray acknowledged that officiating is difficult, noting officials may miss calls on both sides in a high-stakes matchup.

Houston played competitive basketball throughout, rallied repeatedly, and nearly completed a late comeback. However, Denver’s late execution and the controversial call altered the final result. The Rockets now drop another tough road contest, adding fuel to early season debates about officiating consistency across the league.