Rockets Could Target Trae Young in Potential Blockbuster Trade

Houston’s Hot Start Spurs Trade Speculation

The Houston Rockets are off to a strong 4-2 start after dropping their first two games, quickly climbing to the No. 5 seed in the Western Conference. With the addition of Kevin Durant, the team looks deeper, sharper, and more dangerous than in recent years. However, a key question remains: who will run the offense?

Veteran point guard Fred VanVleet tore his ACL before the season, leaving a gap in Houston’s playmaking. The Rockets have adjusted well, but analysts believe they need a true floor general to maximize their championship window.

Bleacher Report’s Greg Swartz proposed one bold solution: a trade for Atlanta Hawks All-Star Trae Young.

“Playing against the Houston Rockets looks like fighting an army of Ents these days, with four starters standing 6’11”,” Swartz wrote. “It’s fair to question if this is sustainable, however, as there’s a lack of playmaking and shooting with both Amen Thompson and Steven Adams on the floor together.”

Swartz’s Vision: Young and Durant Together

Swartz outlined a potential deal centered around Reed Sheppard, Tari Eason, Fred VanVleet, and draft picks in exchange for Young. He argued that adding the Hawks guard would elevate Houston into elite territory.

“The Rockets would become an unstoppable force if Trae Young were to join a starting five of Thompson, Jabari Smith Jr., Kevin Durant, and Alperen Şengün,” he wrote. “Adding Durant means it’s title-or-bust for Houston, with a pure point guard like Young pushing them to the top of the West.”

Trae Young’s Current Status

Young, currently sidelined with a sprained MCL, is expected to miss about four weeks. The injury is not considered severe, and he should return this season. Through five games, he’s averaging 17.8 points, 7.8 assists, and 2.0 rebounds, though his shooting has struggled early — 37.1% from the field and 19.2% from three.

Outlook for Houston

If the Rockets believe Young is the missing piece, a trade could emerge as a realistic path toward contention. With Durant in tow and a balanced roster around him, Houston’s front office may soon decide whether to push all their chips in.