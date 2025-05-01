During Wednesday night’s first quarter between Warriors and Rockets, Stephen Curry launched a shot from beyond the arc with both Dillon Brooks and Alperen Sengun guarding him intensely. One of the players made contact with the guard’s injured thumb, but no foul was called.

The Golden State icon immediately looked towards the referees, suggesting that the rival defense was targeting him, alongside coach Steve Kerr’s pleads. After Houston beat them 131-116 in Game 5 of this Western Conference clash, they told the press that it was clear on what their opponents were trying to do.

Reporters were the first to bring out the subject, as it seemed obvious that the Warriors were frustrated about this during the contest. “You don’t think about it,” said Steph, who scored 13 points and handed out seven assists in 23 minutes of play. “And if it’s a foul, they should call it.”

The veteran guard has been carrying this injury on his thumb for over three months now. However, every time he feels the pain is starting to fade away, someone hits him and he reinjures again. This was precisely what occurred in the second-to-last game of the regular season.

This is why Curry opted to play with a wrap around his thumb, as well as receive constant treatment and icing it after games. The 37-year-old guarantees that the pain hasn’t been changing the way he plays. “It is something I am dealing with,” he assured

Teammate forward Draymond Green also revealed that he had noticed how the Rockets defense was constantly looking to hit Steph’s thumb. “I think it’s pretty obvious, but it is what it is,” the forward expressed. “I’m not one to come to cry to you about what the league should do.”

As for Kerr, he asks the officials to simply let the game play by the rules. “So the rule is once the shot has been released, you’re allowed to hit a guy’s arm,” the coach said. “And so what’s happened in the league this year is, players always are, they’re going to outsmart the rules. They know what they’re doing.”