Dillon Brooks is considered one of the best defenders in the league, but this usually comes at a cost. The Rockets forward just received an automatic one-game suspension after he committed his 16th foul of the season during Wednesday’s 143-105 victory over the Jazz.

The foul, which is yet to be rescinded, means that the 29-year-old will miss Friday’s home match against the Thunder, which is a direct clash between two of the best teams in the Western Conference. His coach, for example, expects Houston to fight for the player to be available tonight.

“We’ll see,” Ime Udoka said, as the news hasn’t arrived yet. Brooks was also ejected on Sunday as his team beat the Suns, after he had a brief shoving match with none other than Kevin Durant. This time around, his 16th tech came just 4 minutes into the game while trying to post up rival guard Collin Sexton.

Unfortunately, the elite defender wanted to face his fellow Canadian national teammate Shai Gilgeous-Alexander this Friday, and still hopes the NBA rescinds the foul. “Usually, those things are [considered] flagrants, and I guess [Brothers] misspoke,” Dillon said. “I’ll be ready to play on Friday.”