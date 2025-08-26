Rockets’ Dorian Finney-Smith Marries JazMyne Branch

Houston Rockets forward Dorian Finney-Smith tied the knot with JazMyne Branch over the weekend in Dallas, Texas, according to Ashlyn Robinette of People.

Dorian Finney-Smith Married JazMyne Branch At D’Vine Grace Vineyard

Finney-Smith, 32, married JazMyne Branch in a ceremony attended by 190 guests at D’Vine Grace Vineyard in Dallas on Saturday, Aug. 23 — the same date the couple made their relationship official and got engaged.

Per Robinette, the theme was “on the run” to symbolize the pair’s “ride-or-die bond.”

Finney-Smith, who donned a J.C. Scott custom suit, made his grand entrance to Yo Gott’s rap hit “Real S—t.” Branch, meanwhile, walked down the aisle as Jennifer Hudson’s song “Giving Myself” played.

According to People, the ceremony was officiated by Finney-Smith’s aunt, Tanisha Upshaw, and her husband, Anthony Upshaw. The wedding itself was planned by Krystal Scott of K Scott Events.

“The adventures we’ve been on, and the promise that no matter where life takes us — we’ll continue to run towards ‘forever and always’ together,” Branch told People during an interview.

Couple Made Sure Family Members Could Attend Wedding

Finney Smith and Branch were more focused on ensuring their family members could attend their big day than getting married at a luxurious island resort thousands of miles away.

“Having them there meant way more than the location,” Branch said. “We also wanted our wedding to be more of a celebration because one thing we love to do is party.”

Finney-Smith and Branch first met at the University of Florida. At the time, Branch was a freshman and Finney-Smith was a junior. They’ve been together for 11 years.

The couple collectively share five children.

Finney-Smith Went Undrafted In 2016

Finney-Smith spent his freshman 2011-12 season at Virginia Tech before transferring to Florida in June 2012. However, he was forced to sit out the 2012-13 campaign due to the NCAA’s transfer regulations.

The 6-foot-7 wing spent three seasons with the Gators before going undrafted in the 2016 NBA draft and signing a deal with the Dallas Mavericks.

Finney-Smith spent his first seven seasons with the Mavs. He was traded to the Brooklyn Nets in February 2023, and then to the Los Angeles Lakers in late December 2024.

He signed a four-year, $53 million contract with the Rockets over the summer.

In 591 career NBA regular-season games (444 starts), the former Laker has averaged 8.3 points, 4.5 rebounds, 1.4 assists, and 28 minutes per contest while shooting 43.6% from the field and 36.2% from beyond the arc.