Rockets, Fred VanVleet Agree to Two-Year, $50M Contract

The Houston Rockets and veteran guard Fred VanVleet have agreed to a two-year, $50 million contract, with a player option in 2026-27, sources told ESPN’s Shams Charania on Wednesday.

Rockets Decline Fred VanVleet’s $44.9 Million Club Option

Per Charania, Houston is also declining VanVleet’s $44.9 million team option for next season, and the team now lands a new deal with VanVleet’s representative, Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul.

VanVleet, 31, returns to a young Rockets squad that recently acquired 15-time All-Star and future Hall of Famer Kevin Durant in a blockbuster trade with the Phoenix Suns.

Phoenix received Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks, the No. 10 pick in this year’s draft, and five second-round picks.

Houston finished second in the Western Conference at 52-30 in the 2024-25 season. The Rockets clinched their first playoff berth and Southwest Division title since 2020.

In 60 games (all starts) with Houston, VanVleet averaged 14.1 points, 3.7 rebounds, 5.6 assists, 1.6 steals, and 35.2 minutes per contest while shooting 37.8% from the field and 34.5% from 3-point territory.

His point average in 2024-25 was his lowest in a season since 2018-19, but he did manage to post 18.7 points per game in the playoffs on 43% shooting from the floor and 43.5% from deep.

VanVleet Assumed Leadership Role With Houston

Despite facing a 3-1 deficit against the Golden State Warriors in their first-round playoff series, the Rockets ended up winning the next two games to force a Game 7. Houston, however, was eliminated on its home court.

VanVleet joined the Rockets on a three-year deal with the team in the summer of 2023. The nine-year veteran helped Houston improve from 22 wins to 41 in his first year in the Lone Star State.

Before the Rockets traded for Durant, VanVleet was forced to be that guy in Houston. Adding a superstar into the mix should make life easier on the Illinois native.

In a December interview with The Athletic’s Kelly Iko, VanVleet said he understood the importance of assuming the leadership role to help a young Houston team that lacks playoff experience.

“Just understanding the team, structure and where guys were,” he said. “As someone who’s done it already in terms of winning a championship, making an All-Star Game and things like that, most of these guys are still in their first contract, trying to check things off their goal list. It’s easier for me to set the tone of unselfishness than it would be for them.”

According to Spotrac, Houston also has until June 29 to guarantee Jock Landale’s $8 million contract and exercise Aaron Holiday’s $4.9 million team option.