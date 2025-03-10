At 39-25, the Houston Rockets are fifth in the Western Conference, with 18 games left in the 2024-25 regular season. That includes a game on Monday night at home vs. the Orlando Magic, but the latest Rockets injury update sees Amen Thompson out for 10-14 days with a left ankle sprain.

Rockets Injury Update: Thompson Out For a Fortnight

Houston Rockets emerging two-way force Amen Thompson will be sidelined for 10 to 14 days due to a left ankle sprain, sources tell ESPN. MRI on the ankle showed no structural damage, but Thompson will rehab and receive treatment for swelling. pic.twitter.com/ySEfIzF4ld — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 10, 2025



With the 4th overall pick in the 2023 NBA draft, the Rockets selected Amen Thomspon from the G League Ignite. As a rookie, Thompson played in 62 of Houston’s 82 games and made 23 starts. He averaged (9.5) points, (6.6) rebounds, (2.6) assists, and (1.3) steals per game. In year two, Thompson began 2024-25 on the bench.

However, the former first-rounder showed signs of development. Ime Udoka put him in the starting on January 5 and hasn’t changed that since. In 2024-25, Thompson has played in 60 of Houston’s 64 games and has 33 starts. His (14.0) points, (8.3) rebounds, (3.6) assists, (1.3) steals, and (1.3) blocks per game. All those are new career highs for the 23-year-old.

Against the Pelicans on Saturday, Thompson rolled his ankle and the Rockets injury report makes for grim reading with Thompson out for up to two weeks.

However MRI on Sunday revealed no structural damage; a great sign for the Rockets. For now, Thompson will receive treatment for the swelling and rehab on his ankle. Amen Thompson is a gifted basketball player. His only downside is not being able to shoot consistently from deep. If he can fix that along the way, Thompson has the tools to be a perennial all-star.