Rockets, Josh Okogie Agree To One-Year, $3.1M Contract

The Houston Rockets and free agent forward Josh Okogie have agreed to a one-year, $3.1 million contract, sources informed ESPN’s Shams Charania on Tuesday.

Hornets Waived Josh Okogie To Save $7.7 Million

The Charlotte Hornets waived Okogie last week to save $7.7 million, which would have been his guaranteed salary for next season had he remained on the roster beyond July 15.

The 6-foot-4 Okogie was selected 20th overall by the Minnesota Timberwolves in the 2018 NBA draft out of Georgia Tech. He spent four seasons with Minnesota before signing with the Phoenix Suns in 2022.

Okogie, who turns 27 in September, appeared in a total of 40 games (seven starts) last season split between the Suns and Hornets, averaging 7.1 points, 2.8 rebounds, and a career-high-tying 1.2 steals per contest.

Per ESPN Stats and Information, Okogie ranked fourth in steals per 36 minutes among players to appear in 40 games or more last season. He also posted career highs in player efficiency rating (16.3), true shooting percentage (56.7%), and usage rate (19.5%).

The seven-year veteran was acquired by the Hornets, along with three second-round picks, from Phoenix for Nick Richards in January. He appeared in 16 games (six starts) with Charlotte, averaging 8.9 points and 2.7 rebounds.

Okogie fills the Rockets’ 15th roster spot.

Rockets Traded For Kevin Durant, Re-Signed Fred VanVleet

The Rockets have already had an active offseason, highlighted by their blockbuster trade with the Suns for future Hall of Famer Kevin Durant, which became the first seven-team trade in NBA history.

Houston also signed forward Jabari Smith Jr. to a five-year, $122 million rookie contract extension and agreed to deals to keep Fred VanVleet, Aaron Holiday, Jeff Green, and Jae’Sean Tate.

The Rockets added veteran wing Dorian Finney-Smith and center Clint Capela in free agency as well. Big man Steven Adams re-signed with the team on a three-year, $39 million extension, while head coach Ime Udoka agreed to a long-term extension in June.

Earlier this month, the Rockets traded Cam Whitmore to the Washington Wizards for two second-round picks. Washington reportedly sent Houston a 2026 second-round pick from the Chicago Bulls and a 2029 second-round pick from the Sacramento Kings in the deal, per Charania.

In addition, the New Orleans Pelicans sent the draft rights to Mojave King to Houston. King was selected by the Los Angeles Lakers with the 47th overall pick in the 2023 NBA draft.