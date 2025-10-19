Rockets, Kevin Durant Agree To 2-Year, $90M Contract Extension

Houston Rockets superstar Kevin Durant has signed a two-year, $90 million contract extension, with a player option for 2027-28, his business partner and Boardroom CEO Rich Kleiman told ESPN’s Shams Charania on Sunday.

Kevin Durant Was Eligible For Maximum Contract Extension

Durant was eligible for a maximum contract extension of $120 million over two years, but he opted to take $30 million less so that the franchise could maintain “team-building flexibility,” Kleiman said.

Durant, who turned 37 in September, now holds the record for the highest career earnings in NBA history at $598.2 million based on current and future salaries, surpassing LeBron James ($583.9 million).

Durant was eligible for a max extension of $120M, but understood when he chose the Rockets as a trade destination that he’d be sacrificing money – in this case around $30M less – so that the sides can partner for the long term and give the franchise team-building flexibility. https://t.co/ggH5xvT6mA — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) October 19, 2025



The future Hall of Famer will earn $54.7 million in the 2025-26 campaign, the final season of a four-year deal worth $194.21 million that he signed as a member of the Brooklyn Nets in 2021.

Durant now has a total of three years and $144.7 million on his contract.

Rockets Acquired Durant In Historic Seven-Team Trade

The Rockets acquired Durant in July as part of the largest trade in NBA history, a historic seven-team deal that sent Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks, No. 10 draft pick Khaman Maluach, and second-round picks Rasheer Fleming and Koby Brea to the Phoenix Suns.

In 62 games (all starts) with the Suns last season, Durant averaged 26.6 points, 6.0 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 0.8 steals, 1.2 blocks, and 36.5 minutes per contest while shooting 52.7% from the field and 43% from 3-point range.

The 15-time All-Star has averaged at least 25 points on 50% field goal shooting and 40% on 3-pointers in three straight seasons, the longest streak in NBA history, according to ESPN Stats & Information.

Per Basketball Reference, Durant also ranks eighth in NBA career points and can pass Wilt Chamberlain and Dirk Nowitzki on the all-time list this season if he scores at least 990 points.

Tari Eason Eligible To Sign Extension Until Oct. 21

Houston’s focus now has to be on extending Tari Eason, who is eligible to sign a rookie extension up until Oct. 21.

ESPN’s Bobby Marks reported in August that if Durant signed a two-year extension with a first-year salary of $57.4 million and Eason also signed a rookie extension, the Rockets will be a second-apron team during the 2026-27 season.

However, Durant will make $45 million per season with his new deal.

In 57 games (16 starts) last season, Eason averaged career highs of 12 points, 1.5 assists, 1.7 steals, and 24.9 minutes per contest while shooting a career-best 48.7% from the field and 34.2% from deep.

The Rockets visit the Oklahoma City Thunder on Oct. 21 to open their 2025-26 season.