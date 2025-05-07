Rockets now promise to ‘come back better’ after first-round exit

After the Warriors eliminated them in last week’s seven-game first-round playoff series, you could still tell that the Rockets roster was proud of themselves, which was visibly seen by the way Jalen Green grabbed Amen Thompson in the locker room, expressing love and pride for his teammate.

Two days after their final game of the campaign, both general manager Rafael Stone and coach Ime Udoka attended the press and shared a similar sentiment about Houston‘s performance this season. “We’ve become more consistent, and that was a big goal of ours going into the season,” the tactician said.

Udoka then added: “We’ve taken steps. That showed not only in our record, but guys’ growth and understanding. We always want more — selfish, greedy, whatever you want to call it as a coaching staff and as a team. So, [we’re] not happy with how it ended, feel like we should still be playing.”

“Everybody’s goal is to be better and come back better,” he insisted in the end-of-season interview. “That was the message that we went away with. The things we’ve done that got us to this point [are good], but we all have to come back better, and this is a huge offseason for everybody.”

The Texan franchise has plenty of reasons to celebrate, as they just enjoyed they first playoff run in five years. Also, the Rockets are entering the summer with plenty of assets for the future, including a talented young core which includes Green, Thompson, Alperen Sengun, Reed Sheppard, and more.

Now the team executive assures that owner Tilman Fertitta is on board with their vision. “The goal is to build a championship team, and clearly, we’re not a championship team this year,” Stone said. “I’ll just speak on [Fertitta’s] behalf. I know this is his favorite team he’s ever had.”

The GM then revealed how Fertitta has grown closer to the locker room. “He also has an opportunity to be around our guys day in and day out. They’re good guys, and I think he appreciates them not just for the players they are, but the people they are. I have faith in our guys that we have plenty,” Rafael shared.