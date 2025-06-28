Houston Rockets Rumors Cam Whitmore Involved In Trade Talks

Houston Rockets forward Cam Whitmore may be on the move soon.

The Athletic’s Kelly Iko reported recently that Whitmore has been involved in a “number of trade discussions in recent days” and that the situation around his future in Houston is “fluid.”

Cam Whitmore Could Be Odd Man Out After Kevin Durant Trade

Whitmore, who turns 21 on July 8, was selected 20th overall by the Rockets in the 2023 NBA draft out of Villanova. He averaged 9.4 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 1.0 assists in 51 games (three starts) for Houston last season.

Following the addition of Kevin Durant and with Reed Sheppard entering his second year, Whitmore may be the trade block this summer. His minutes dropped to 16.2 per game last season after averaging 18.7 in 2023-24.

Despite playing fewer minutes, he did record a career-high 34 points on 13-of-19 (68.4%) shooting from the field and 7-of-12 (58.3%) from beyond the arc in 37 minutes as a starter against the Los Angeles Lakers on April 11.

Even then, his player efficiency rating (15.5%) and true shooting percentage (54.9%) both declined. The Maryland native played just 1.7 minutes in three playoff games of Houston’s first-round series.

Houston To Sign Jae’Sean Tate, Aaron Holiday, And Jeff Green

Whitmore could be an appealing option for young teams like the Portland Trail Blazers and San Antonio Spurs.

The Rockets picked up his club option at $3.5 million for next season, and he has another team option for $5.5 million for the 2026-27 season.

ESPN’s Shams Charania reported Friday that Houston intends to sign its free agents Jae’Sean Tate, Aaron Holiday, and Jeff Green on new contracts to bring them all back for next season.

Tate’s deal will be a one-year deal, likely at the veteran’s minimum, per Iko. The Rockets have already extended Steven Adams and head coach Ime Udoka.

This news also comes on the heels of veteran guard Fred VanVleet agreeing to a two-year, $50 million contract, with a player option in 2026-27, sources told Charania.

With VanVleet’s new deal, the Rockets now have some financial flexibility this summer.

Rockets Have Five Players On First-Round Rookie Contracts

According to Spotrac, Houston has until June 29 to guarantee Jock Landale’s $8 million contract and exercise Aaron Holiday’s $4.9 million team option. In addition to Whitmore, the Rockets have four other players on first-round rookie contracts — Tari Eason, Reed Sheppard, Amen Thompson, and Jabari Smith Jr.

Houston finished second in the Western Conference at 52-30 in the 2024-25 season. The Rockets clinched their first playoff berth and Southwest Division title since 2020.

However, the Rockets fell to the Golden State Warriors in seven games of their first-round playoff series.

The 2025 NBA free agency period begins June 30 at 6 p.m. ET.