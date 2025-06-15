Rockets Sign Center Steven Adams To 3-Year, $39M Extension

The Houston Rockets and center Steven Adams have agreed to a three-year, $39M extension. ESPN’s Shams Charania was first to report.

Adams is now financially secured through 2028. He was set to become an unrestricted free agent this summer and turns 32 next month. The New Zealand native will be entering his 12th NBA season.

He was particularly impactful in the first round of the playoffs against the Golden State Warriors. The Rockets were a plus-44 in his minutes compared to minus-44 when he was off.

Houston is looking to build off an excellent season where they outperformed expectations. Despite exiting in the first round, they earned the second seed in the West with a 52-30 season. The Rockets have been linked with both Giannis Antetokounmpo and Kevin Durant.

Adams played 58 games this season primarily backing up Alperen Sengun. He averaged 3.9 points and 5.6 rebounds in 13.7 minutes. In the playoffs, he played 22.1 minutes per game and put up 5.7 points and 6.6 rebounds.

How Will Rockets Grow From Impressive Season?

Before free agency begins, the Rockets will also have to make a decision on starting point guard Fred VanVleet.

The hard nosed sharp shooter’s contract holds a team option worth $44.9M for the 2025-26 season. The Rockets have to make a decision by June 29 on whether or not to pick up the option. According to Charania, there is mutual interest in making a return happen.

Houston is also working through draft candidates since it holds the 10th pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. There has been a lot of speculation that the Rockets will look to use the pick as part of a deal to secure the services of a star talent.

Jalen Green had an almighty struggle in the postseason and it’s possible that he is also being shopped around.

The Rockets’ offensive woes were the biggest factor in losing the series to the Warriors. With so much defensive talent on the roster, it makes sense to identify an offensive force that can alleviate the load on Sengun.