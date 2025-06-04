Rockets Trade Rumors: Giannis Antetokounmpo ‘Remains’ Top Target

The Houston Rockets have reportedly maintained interest in a trade for Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo as the offseason approaches.

Asking Price May Be Too Steep For Rockets

According to The Athletic’s Kelly Iko, Giannis “remains a target” for the Rockets, but there has been “uncertainty” over the past week about whether he’ll actually be available.

If the Bucks decide to open up trade discussions, Iko mentioned the asking price as a potential obstacle, assuming Milwaukee’s front office will ask for multiple draft picks in return.

Last month, NBA insider Marc Stein said on the ALL NBA Podcast that he doesn’t believe the Bucks will trade Antetokounmpo “unless he pushes it.” Giannis would have to demand a trade out of Milwaukee.

ESPN’s Shams Charania also reported that Giannis was “open-minded about exploring whether his best long-term fit is remaining in Milwaukee or playing elsewhere.”

Other Teams Are Interested In Giannis Antetokounmpo

Giannis has been linked to Eastern Conference rivals like the Toronto Raptors, Brooklyn Nets, and Boston Celtics. In addition, NBA insiders are reporting that the San Antonio Spurs are interested as well.

Earlier this week, Doug Smith of The Toronto Star reported that there is mutual interest between Antetokounmpo and the Raptors. Toronto would also be able to “make an attractive offer” to Milwaukee.

“[I] think the Raptors are uniquely placed to make an attractive offer that won’t ruin their franchise or roster,” Smith wrote. “I would make the case that a logjam at the wings makes them deep enough that if they had to pay even two out of Gradey Dick, Ochai Agbaji, Ja’Kobe Walter, RJ Barrett, Jonathan Mogbo would still leave enough to fill out a pretty good team with promising young players still developing.”

Giannis Is Projected To Earn $54.12 Million Next Season

Antetokounmpo is a nine-time All-Star, two-time MVP, and one-time NBA Finals MVP. He also led the Bucks to an NBA championship in 2021, and he was named Finals MVP.

In 67 games (all starts) of the 2024-25 regular season, he averaged a career-high-tying 30.4 points, 11.9 rebounds, 6.5 assists, 1.2 blocks, and 34.2 minutes per contest while shooting 60.1% from the field.

Per Spotrac, Giannis is projected to earn an estimated $54.12 million in 2025-26 and $58.45 million in 2026-27. His deal also includes a $62.78 million player option for 2027-28.