Rockets Trade Rumors: Jalen Green ‘Wants To Stay’ In Houston

Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green “wants to stay” with the organization and avoid a potential trade this offseason, according to Sam Amick, Jon Krawczysnki, and Kelly Iko of The Athletic.

Rockets, Suns Have Discussed Kevin Durant Trade

The Rockets and Phoenix Suns have discussed trade packages involving Kevin Durant for “more than a year,” and the Suns at one point were interested in “multiple young talents” such as Green and center Alperen Sengun.

ESPN’s Shams Charania also reported Saturday night that the Miami Heat, San Antonio Spurs, and Rockets are Durant’s “preferred destinations,” ruling out plenty of other trade suitors.

Green, the former No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 NBA draft, was Houston’s leading scorer this season. He averaged 21 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 3.4 assists per game while shooting 42.3% from the field and a career-best 35.4% from 3-point territory.

Jalen Green Struggled In His First NBA Playoff Series

The 2024-25 Rockets earned the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference, finishing with a 52-30 record before falling short in Game 7 of their first-round playoff series with the Golden State Warriors.

Green put up disappointing numbers in the postseason, averaging just 13.3 points and 2.9 assists per game on 37.2/29.5/66.7 shooting splits. He was held to just seven points in Houston’s Game 1 loss as well.

However, in Game 2, Green did record 38 points on 13-of-25 (52%) shooting from the floor, 8-of-18 (44.4%) from beyond the arc, and 4-of-5 (80%) at the free throw line.

Houston Could Make Jabari Smith Jr. Available For Phoenix

Although Green reportedly wants to remain in Space City and continue playing under head coach Ime Udoka, Phoenix may be interested in a different member of Houston’s young core.

Rockets forward Jabari Smith Jr.’s name has “come up pertaining to the Suns’ interest,” per Amick, Krawczynski and Iko. If Smith is included in a trade package, Houston may be able to retain Green.

After all, Green signed a three-year extension worth $106 million with the Rockets last October. The 23-year-old is slated to earn $33.33 million in 2025-26 and $36 million in 2026-27. His deal also includes a $36 million player option for 2027-28, per Spotrac.

Rockets Have Eight Future First-Round Picks

Houston can still offer Phoenix a fair trade package for Durant.

In addition to potentially moving Smith, the Rockets have eight future first-round picks, five that are tradeable in the next seven years. Houston owes Oklahoma City a top-4 protected first in 2026 but has its own first in 2027.

The Suns will send Houston their 2027 unprotected first, according to ESPN’s Bobby Marks. The Rockets also have two of the more favorable firsts between their own, Dallas, and Phoenix in 2029 and have seven second-round picks available.