Rockets viewed as favorites to trade for disgruntled Suns star Kevin Durant

Joe Lyons
Joe Lyons Sports Editor

Updated21 mins ago on April 15, 2025

The Houston Rockets are the favorites to trade for disgruntled Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant as part of a massive overhaul in Arizona this offseason.

Who are the favorites to trade for Kevin Durant?

That would be the Houston Rockets, priced at +120 with the best online sportsbooks.

Durant looks to be on the way out of Phoenix after another disappointing season in Arizona, missing the play-in entirely and settling for 11th spot in the west.

The 36-year-old continued to perform well from an individual standpoint, averaging 26.6 points, 6.0 rebounds and 4.3 assists a game on 53% shooting from the field and 43% from deep.

He looks to still have plenty of mileage left and the Rockets look an ideal destination for the two-time Finals MVP, with plenty of young talent and veteran leadership on board already.

The Rockets finished as the two seed and will face the winner of Tuesday’s Memphis Grizzlies vs Golden State Warriors play-in game in the first round of the playoffs.

According to ESPN, Durant has played his final game for the Suns and the team will work with his agent Rich Kleiman to find a suitable landing spot.

Durant has plenty of connections to Houston – last summer he worked out with Jalen Green and Jabari Smith Jr, who he had plenty of praise for and sounded open to playing with the young bucks.

Head coach Ime Udoka was an assistant with the Brooklyn Nets during Durant’s 2020-21 season in New York and he also worked on Gregg Popovich’s USA Basketball staff through the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

The pair have been publicly vocal about their mutual respect for each other and it’s a partnership that could bring the best out of Durant as he nears the end of his decorated career.