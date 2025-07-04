Rockets Waive Jock Landale After Signing Clint Capela

The Houston Rockets are waiving center Jock Landale ahead of his July 7 contract guarantee date, sources told ESPN’s Shams Charania on Thursday. The four-year veteran had a non-guaranteed $8 million salary for the 2025-26 season that would have become fully guaranteed on Monday.

Rockets Can Stay Below The First Apron With Jock Landale Off The Books

Charania added that Landale will sign with his “preferred destination” after clearing waivers. The Athletic’s Kelly Iko also posted on X that “a handful of teams” have expressed interest in him.

With Landale off the roster, the Rockets can keep their payroll below the first apron threshold after making a blockbuster trade for Kevin Durant and adding Dorian Finney-Smith and Clint Capela in free agency.

According to ESPN’s Bobby Marks, the Rockets are triggering the first apron as part of the Finney-Smith signing and Capela sign-and-trade. That trade is likely to be finalized on July 6.

Houston now has the maximum 15 players on standard contracts and might still free up an additional roster spot by waiving guard Nate Williams or trading wing Cam Whitmore.

Landale Signed With Rockets During 2023 Offseason

Landale, who turns 30 in October, went undrafted in 2021 and signed a four-year, $32 million contract with the San Antonio Spurs. They, however, traded him to the Phoenix Suns after his rookie season.

Following the 2022-23 campaign, the 6-foot-11 Australian big man signed a four-year, $32 million deal with Houston. He averaged 4.9 points, 3.1 rebounds, 1.2 assists, and 13.6 minutes in 56 games (three starts) of 2023-24.

Landale played a more limited role behind Alperen Sengun and Steven Adams in the frontcourt this past season.

In 42 games (three starts) of 2024-25, Landale averaged 4.8 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 11.9 minutes per contest while shooting a career-best 53.3% from the field.

If another team does not claim him in the 48 hours after he is waived, Landale is expected to become an unrestricted free agent and choose his next team.

Houston Re-Signed Fred VanVleet, Traded For Kevin Durant

Last month, the Rockets and veteran guard Fred VanVleet agreed to a two-year, $50 million contract, with a player option in 2026-27. This deal was reached after Houston declined his $44.9 million team option for next season.

VanVleet, 31, is returning to a young Rockets squad that acquired 15-time All-Star and future Hall of Famer Kevin Durant in a blockbuster trade with the Phoenix Suns.

Phoenix received Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks, the No. 10 pick in this year’s draft, and five second-round picks.

The Rockets finished second in the Western Conference at 52-30 last season. Houston clinched its first playoff berth and Southwest Division title since 2020 but lost its first-round playoff series to Golden State.